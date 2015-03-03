ION TELEVISION INTRODUCES THE 'ION EFFECTS’ TO ADVERTISERS

Network Launches Multi-Tiered B2B Campaign in Support of 2015-16 Upfront

WEST PALM BEACH, March 2, 2015 – Beginning this week, ION Television will launch its national multi-tiered B2B “ION Effects” campaign, announced Chris Addeo, Senior VP, Marketing & Promotions, ION Media Networks, Inc. The campaign will target advertisers with content featured across a variety of platforms, including print, online and out-of-home advertising.

The “ION Effects” campaign speaks to the strength and consistency of ION Television’s audience, whose real-time viewing has led to a sequence of positive effects, including increased viewership, enhanced engagement, strong brand recall and spending across major ad categories.

ION will roll out print advertising in a variety of leading trade publications, as well as attention-grabbing out-of-home elements such as billboards and subway, bus shelter, and telephone kiosk posters throughout New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta. ION has also designed an innovative pop-up print piece with video player integration that will target key agencies throughout those markets.

Anatomy Media, Inc., the New York-based agency that developed the positioning and supporting creative, was selected by the network because “the campaign fully embraced our network’s core strengths,” said Addeo.

“ION is coming off a phenomenal year and they have a great story to tell,” said Mark Valentine, Creative Director and Co-Owner, Anatomy Media, Inc. “The network’s loyal viewership creates a highly desirable opportunity for advertisers. The ‘ION Effects’ campaign speaks to their success and provides a flexible theme to frame conversations with the ad sales community.”

ION has consistently remained a top-15 network in the Adults & Women 25-54 demos over the past five years, giving advertisers a reliable audience that has over-delivered for their clients. And, with 95% of the network’s viewers watching live and staying tuned twice as long as most cable viewers, ION’s audience continues to rate high in brand recall and purchase power. A Vision Critical study showed that live ION viewers delivered a 130% increase over DVR viewers for brand recall, and 185% over for message recall.

In support of the campaign, a dedicated website website at http://www.ioneffects.com will engage users with creative content, data points and a contest. For the fourth year in a row, ION Television will also execute its “ION Delivers” lunch program, designed to reinforce the network’s messaging during the Upfront season. The five-day event will take place in agencies throughout New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta.

The “ION Effects” campaign looks to build on last year’s successful B2B campaign, “Entertainment Counts,” which resulted in ION’s fifth consecutive year of Upfront revenue growth and a 12% increase in advertisers year-over-year.

Source: Nielsen Media Research; A&W 25-54 C3 impression Prime M-SU 7P-1A ranks (9/28/2009-12/28/14) excludes kids, news and sports networks; Live viewing & length of tune 13-14 season Prime M-SU 7P-1A (4Q13-3Q14); brand and message recall Vision Critical Survey May 2014.

About ION Television

A leading U.S. general entertainment network, ION Television combines high-quality programming and dependable distribution with an attitude of innovation and growth. Its "Positively Entertaining" network brand positioning features a formula of proven series, an expansive catalog of blockbuster movies and a commitment to introduce new original programming. ION Television has grown its Adults 25-54 audience by 160% since its 2007 launch and has consistently remained among the top 15 entertainment networks. For more information, visit www.iontelevision.com.