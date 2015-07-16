Investigation Discovery Rolls Out the Red Carpet This August For Return of Network Stars

(Silver Spring, Md.) – This August, Investigation Discovery (ID) celebrates the return of several beloved ID personalities and hit series with a ratings-killing programming slate. Headlining the month’s star-studded schedule is the killer queen expert, Candice DeLong, notorious homicide hunter Lt. Joe Kenda, Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn and private investigator extraordinaire Steven Rambam.

Kicking off the premieres is the season nine debut of ID’s flagship series, DEADLY WOMEN, which returns on Friday, August 9 at 10/9c. Following former F.B.I criminal profiler Candice DeLong, DEADLY WOMEN is back with 13 all-new episodes featuring femmes fatales, dangerous damsels and lethal ladies who kill for the thrill of it. Then, America’s favorite detective is once again on the hunt with an exhilarating new season of HOMICIDE HUNTER: LT. JOE KENDA, beginning Tuesday, August 18 at 10/9c. A 25-year veteran of Colorado’s homicide investigation unit, Lt. Joe Kenda revisits some of his most disturbing cases as an investigator, and reveals chilling memories of murders that still haunt him today.

Next, ID rolls out the red carpet for New York City P.I. Steven Rambam, who stops at nothing to find criminals and bring them to justice in the sophomore season of NOWHERE TO HIDE, premiering Thursday, August 20 at 10/9c. ID welcomes the return of its longest running and highest-rated newsmagazine ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN, beginning Sunday, August 30 at 10/9c.The crown-jewel of ID, the series follows Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn as she goes beyond the headlines in search of fascinating mysteries from within our justice system.

“ID addicts are bound to be star-struck by the return of so many beloved network stars!” said Henry Schleiff, Group President at Discovery Communications. “It truly is a delight to work with such ‘pros’ as Candice, Joe, Paula and Steven—they are some of the best and brightest, and ID is thrilled to share their distinctive perspectives and undeniable expertise with our viewers each day.”

Investigation Discovery rounds out the month with premieres of two new series, and returns of several fan favorites. First, ID explores the dangerous side of bizarre subcultures and secret societies in the return of DEADLY DEVOTION, and then dives into murky mysteries with the season three premiere of SWAMP MURDERS. Next, award-winning investigative correspondent Chris Hansen brings his unrivalled journalistic skills and criminal insight to ID viewers in the ground-breaking new series, KILLER INSTINCT WITH CHRIS HANSEN. In the new series, INDECENT PROPOSAL, ID presents viewers stories of moral dilemmas, where everyday people are given incredible opportunities that have significant consequences. Will they accept these dangerous, and sometimes immoral, propositions?

ID’s full August programming slate is as follows:

DEADLY DEVOTION

Season 3 Premieres Monday, August 3 at 9/8c

Hidden among the seemingly peaceful suburbs of America, there lies a bizarre patchwork of unique subcultures and secret societies - extraordinary communities that live on the periphery according to their own set of rules, rituals, and traditions. DEADLY DEVOTION recounts the gripping and unpredictable true stories of everyday people on the search for a sense of belonging in these strange worlds, and end up paying a fatal price.

DEADLY WOMEN

Season 9 Premieres Friday, August 7 at 10/9c

Jealousy, revenge, desperation, and greed all play their devilish hand in driving these daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives to commit the ultimate sin. Former F.B.I. criminal profiler Candice DeLong helps viewers distinguish between the emotionally-charged impulses and sociopathic intentions that lace each story in DEADLY WOMEN.

SWAMP MURDERS

Season 3 Premieres Wednesday, August 12 at 10/9c

Hot, humid swamps make great hiding places - for bodies that is. In SWAMP MURDERS, moss-covered trees, dead-end trails, creaky docks and mangrove forests are the ominous backdrops for the murkiest of mysteries.

KILLER INSTINCT WITH CHRIS HANSEN

All-New Series Premieres Monday, August 17 at 10/9c

Award-winning investigative journalist Chris Hansen brings his unrivalled journalistic skills and criminal insight to a ground-breaking new series revealing some of America's most shocking murders. Through extraordinary access to key witnesses, survivors, neighbors and law enforcers, Hansen's trademark excellence in getting subjects to open up will guide the viewer through every twist and turn of an enthralling, unfolding criminal drama. Hansen will reach deep into the depths of the criminal killer's mind, bringing vividly alive stories that chilled America.

HOMICIDE HUNTER: LT. JOE KENDA

Season 5 Premieres Tuesday, August 18 at 10/9c

A murder will change the life of a victim, their families, and the convicted killer… but what about the investigator? Lt. Joe Kenda, a veteran of Colorado’s homicide investigation unit with one of the highest case closure rates in the country, reveals chilling memories of murders that still haunt him.

NOWHERE TO HIDE

Season 2 Premieres Thursday, August 20 at 10/9c

Investigation Discovery’s compelling true crime and justice series NOWHERE TO HIDE follows New York City private investigator extraordinaire, Steven Rambam, as he recounts the most dramatic stories from his extensive casebook.

INDECENT PROPOSAL

All-New Series Premieres Back-to-Back Saturday, August 22 at10/9c and 10:30/9:30c

INDECENT PROPOSAL tells the stories of people at the very moment they're confronted with a life-altering moral dilemma. Do they give up their dreams to remain on a moral high road? Or do they lose themselves on their personal path to success? With every decision comes a consequence - no matter what.

ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN

Season 6 Premieres Sunday, August 30 at 10/9c

Investigation Discovery's signature newsmagazine, ON THE CASE, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, profiles fascinating and true investigations that weave together the emotional twists and turns of stories of perseverance, courage and justice. Zahn's journalistic expertise and articulate passion for the truth resonate in each episode, with in-depth interviews and reporting that go beyond the headlines in her resolute search to resolve mysteries from within our nation's justice system.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading mystery-and-suspense network on television. From harrowing crimes and salacious scandals to the in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries that result, the “always revealing” network challenges our everyday understanding of culture, society and the human condition. One of our nation’s fastest growing cable networks, ID delivers the highest-quality programming to nearly 86 million U.S. households and is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD). For more information, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com, facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery, or twitter.com/DiscoveryID. Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the world’s #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in 220 countries and territories.