Investigation Discovery Renews Unique Partnership With Vanity Fair

(Silver Spring, Md.) – Prior to the finale of the first successful season, Investigation Discovery (ID) announced today it has greenlit VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL for a thrilling sophomore season. Created by Emmy Award-winning production company, True Entertainment, in partnership with Condé Nast Entertainment and ID,VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL offers unprecedented access to Vanity Fair writers and editors as they uncover some of the most fascinating crimes and dramas of our age. With exclusive use of archival images and research from the magazine’s legendary vault of source material, season two of VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL premiering in 2016, promises to be even more compelling – and, to use ID’s tagline – “always revealing”!

“Without any doubt, there is simply no publication in print that has more deservedly established itself over the years as the quintessential source of long-form, investigative journalism,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family Channel and Discovery Life Channel. “The pages of Vanity Fair establish a cultural filter to even the most sensational stories, and we are delighted to announce the renewal of the series as an ode to this unique partnership between Condé Nast and ID, which extends the Vanity Fair brand from its illustrious pages to its television home on ID.”

“From the beginning ID has been a great partner and was a perfect fit for this series,” said Condé Nast Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff. “We are thrilled by the audience response and look forward to sharing more of these exciting investigative stories next season.”

In a joint statement, Executive Producers for True Entertainment, Steven Weinstock and Glenda Hersh, said, “We’re thrilled to extend our collaboration with ID and Condé Nast Entertainment, and to be spotlighting more of Vanity Fair’s fascinating stories and compelling sagas. Vanity Fair’s dedication to quality storytelling aligns perfectly with True’s mission and values, and we cannot wait to enthrall viewers even more in season two."

Season one of VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL continues with new premieres on Mondays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery. Upcoming episodes include:

The White House Boysby David Kushner

Premieres Monday, March 30 at 10/9c

For decades, relatives of boys dispatched to the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Florida struggled to find out what became of them after they went missing amid reports of beatings, torture and sexual assaults. Recently, researchers and forensic anthropologists uncovered the remains of 55 bodies on the school grounds. The surviving men remember the same things: blood on the walls, bits of lip or tongue on the pillow, the smell of urine and whiskey, and the way the bed springs sagged with each blow. They remember walking into the dark little building on the campus of the Florida School for Boys in bare feet and white pajamas, afraid they’d never walk out. Now the men, carrying 50 years of emotional torment, come forward to tell their stories.

Presumed Guiltyby Myron Farber

Premieres Monday, April 6 at 10/9c

In 1983, in an affluent enclave of DuPage County, Illinois, fifth grader Jeanine Nicarigo’s body is found by a couple of men walking in woods off the Illinois Prairie Path, a dirt trail a few miles northwest of Naperville. For two weeks, a task force led by sheriff’s detectives produced no suspects. Then Alejandro Hernandez (locally known as “Crazy Alex”) inserted himself into the investigation as a suspect. A 19-year-old high school dropout from Aurora, Hernandez had an intellectual disability, with an IQ in the low 70s. During his interviews with detectives, Hernandez implicated many, including Rolando Cruz, another 19-year-old from Aurora. It was a case built on talk, including shaky testimony about incriminating admissions by the defendants to their jailers and to fellow inmates. Despite a lack of eyewitnesses to the murder and no physical evidence linking either man to the crime, both Hernandez and Cruz were convicted of Nicarigo’s murder and sentenced to die. Years later, Brian Dugan, the man actually responsible for killing the little girl, was arrested. It took more than 26 years for Brian Dugan to finally face judgment for the 1983 murder of Jeanie Nicarigo.

VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL is a co-production between Investigation Discovery, Condé Nast Entertainment and True Entertainment. For ID, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family Channel and Discovery Life Channel. For Condé Nast Entertainment, Michael Klein and Dawn Ostroff are executive producers; and Dana Brown is deputy editor for Vanity Fair. For True Entertainment, Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, and Stephanya Bareham are executive producers.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading mystery-and-suspense network on television and America’s favorite “guilty pleasure.” From harrowing crimes and salacious scandals to the in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries that result, ID challenges our everyday understanding of culture, society and the human condition. One of our nation’s fastest growing cable networks, ID delivers the highest-quality programming to more than 86 million U.S. households and is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD). For more information, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com, facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery, or twitter.com/DiscoveryID. Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the world’s #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in 220 countries and territories.

About Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE)

Condé Nast creates the world’s best content for the world's most influential audiences. The company attracts more than 164 million consumers across its twenty industry-leading print and digital media brands: Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Brides, Self, GQ, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler, Details, Allure, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Epicurious, Wired, W, Lucky, Golf Digest, Golf World, Teen Vogue and Arts Technica. The company launched Condé Nast Entertainment in 2011 to develop film, television and digital video programming. For more information, visit www.condenast.com or follow us on Twitter @CNE!

About True Entertainment

True Entertainment was founded in 2000 by Steven Weinstock and Glenda Hersh and is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America, the largest television producer in the world. Focusing on documentary and alternative programming, True Entertainment uses powerful storytelling to bring real stories about real people to television audiences around the world. True Entertainment's current and recent credits include the mega-hit The Real Housewives of Atlanta, currently in season 7, and Don’t Be Tardy for Bravo; Love, Lust or Run, starring style-guru Stacy London, for TLC; Vanity Fair Confidential for Investigation Discovery; the baby animal juggernaut Too Cute for Animal Planet; Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes for OWN; comedic docuseries Town of the Living Dead for Syfy; and the bro-tastic docuseries Lucky Bastards for Esquire.