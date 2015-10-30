Introducing Antelope Audio Orion32+: Category Leading Interface Featuring 32 I/Os, Thunderbolt™, Proprietary DSP Effects and Mastering Grade Outputs

October 27, 2015 · New York City – Leading professional audio gear manufacturer Antelope Audio announces the introduction of its new Orion32+ flagship interface at this year’s AES Convention [Booth 637]. Now featuring Thunderbolt™ compatibility, zero latency monitoring and unmatched sonic depth and clarity, the Orion32+ delivers the ultimate in flexibility and sonic integrity to a demanding new generation of recording engineers and musicians.

“Our new flagship interface is Antelope Audio’s refined answer to a market that craves premium quality audio,” commented Igor Levin, Founder and CEO of Antelope Audio. “Now, with Orion32+, artists and recording engineers have nothing standing in between their musical vision and pure, authentic sonic integrity. And they are able to achieve this with higher channel counts and faster than ever before — no matter what DAW platform or legacy environment they are working in.”

Antelope’s Flagship Interface Leaps Ahead of Competition

Orion32+ follows in the footsteps of world’s first 32 channel AD/DA converter, delivering 32 channels of I/O, unmatched connectivity options, zero latency monitoring and 32-simultaneous channels of 24-bit, 192 kHz audio performance. In addition to providing flexible connectivity options via Thunderbolt™, MADI and USB, Orion32+ also incorporates ADAT and S/PDIF throughput, with I/O being handled by eight D-Sub 25 connectors and a pair of mastering grade monitor outputs — both capable of delivering up to 129 dB.

In addition to featuring Thunderbolt™ and USB compatibility, Orion32+ also includes Antelope’s powerful DSP engine, which is optimized to run customized EQ, compressor and reverb settings. These include the recently announced AuraVerb and other forthcoming effects, which are included at no additional cost.

Advanced Signal Routing, Connectivity and Clocking Technology

The accompanying software application for Orion32+ is simple to operate, providing a color-coded routing matrix with four separate mixers and intelligent DSP effects integration. The software application, originally created for the highly successful Orion32 and further refined for Zen Studio, is available for both OS X and Windows operating systems. Further, Orion32+ is fully supported by Antelope’s superior 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter management technology, which is present in leading mastering facilities around the world.

Orion32+ is expected to ship in mid-November and is priced at $3,495 (U.S.). For more information, please visit http://www.antelopeaudio.com.