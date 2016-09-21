Intigral Selects Broadpeak for CDN Deployment of New Video Distribution Platform

RENNES, France -- Sept. 21, 2016 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for content providers and PayTV operators worldwide, today announced that Intigral, a leading provider of video delivery solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region, has selected Broadpeak solutions to support the deployment of its CDN and video distribution platform. Through Broadpeak's BkS300 origin and streaming servers, BkS400 video cache servers, and BkM100 CDN manager, Broadpeak will help Intigral deliver a variety of advanced television services, including live, VOD, catch-up, and start-over, ensuring a superior quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers on every screen.

"We chose Broadpeak because they bring together a wealth of experience acquired during years of CDN deployments combined with a set of groundbreaking technology components, which results in superior quality of service for our customers," said Tony Saab, who leads the video operations team at Intigral.

Broadpeak's BkS300 origin servers and BkM100 CDN manager are located in Intigral's central point of presence (PoP), along with video caching technology that enables the content to be pulled from any third-party CDN. Edge PoPs across the Middle East use Broadpeak's BkS300 and BkS400 servers for recording and streaming purposes.

The BkS300 and BkS400 servers offer broad format support (including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH), allowing Intigral customers to deliver live and VOD content to any screen. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers receive the best possible video quality.

Each time an end-user requests video content, it is directly streamed by the local server, increasing operators' efficiencies and reducing video delivery costs. The presence of a local cache removes any latency that could take place between the origin server and the edge network. This dramatically improves QoS and QoE, since higher video profiles will be requested and streamed more often.

Utilizing Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN manager, Intigral effectively manages load balancing and failover tasks for clients, defining how content is distributed to different PoPs. The BkM100 system continuously monitors the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns to deliver VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.

"Intigral is raising the television user experience to new levels, enabling live and on-demand content to be viewed on every screen via its new end-to-end video distribution platform," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Working with Broadpeak's CDN management and server solutions, Intigral is not only enhancing quality of experience, it's also boosting operational efficiencies for clients that are looking to up their competitive game in the PayTV market."

About Intigral

Intigral is a leading provider of IP video products and billing services in the MENA region. Launched in 2009, the company delivers fully customizable digital entertainment and sports solutions on a scalable, cloud-based platform. Intigral offers clients a full suite of end-to-end solutions, including consultancy and business planning, content acquisition, technical development and integration, video operations and delivery, and ongoing after-sales support.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

