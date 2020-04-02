Interra Systems to Host Webinar Series Following 2020 NAB Show Cancellation

CUPERTINO, Calif. — March 31, 2020 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that it will offer a series of free educational webinars in April. Webinar topics focus on the company's new and full range of content quality control (QC), monitoring, analysis, and classification solutions. This includes two new solutions that were set to be showcased at the 2020 NAB Show: BATON LipSync, a new automated tool for lip sync detection and verification, and BATON Captions, which brings simplicity and cost savings to the creation, management, and delivery of captions.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 NAB Show, Interra Systems wants to ensure that its customers and partners don't miss out on vital information regarding the company's recent technology innovations. The webinar series offers a way to stay connected, providing attendees with a digital connection to news about solutions that streamline content management, improve efficiencies, and help to provide exceptional audio-video quality on every device.

The full list of webinar topics and dates includes:

• "BATON LipSync — Solving Critical Lip Sync Issues in Media Content" on Thursday, April 9

• "BATON Captions — Efficient Video Captions Creation and Distribution" on Monday, April 13

• "Media QC" on Wednesday, April 15

• "Media Monitoring and Delivery" regarding ORION-OTT on Friday, April 17, and regarding ORION on Monday, April 20

• "Content Classification" on Wednesday, April 22

• "Media Analysis" on Friday, April 24

Each webinar will last for approximately 60 minutes. For more information about the webinar topics, to view the available times and register online, visit: http://www.interrasystems.com/mailer/OnlineNAB2020/.

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

About Interra Systems

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, an enterprise-class automated file-based QC system that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION-OTT for quality assurance of ABR streams, allowing flawless delivery of live and VOD content; ORION for 24x7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; WINNOW for content classification and compliance; VEGA for in-depth media analysis, offering content debug & compliance; and BMP, a powerful industry grade media player.

