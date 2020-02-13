Interra Systems Simplifies Video Caption Creation With Machine Learning-Based QC Solution

Visit Interra Systems at the 2020 NAB Show, Booth SU5510

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Feb. 11, 2020 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced BATON Captions, a new addition to its BATON platform. Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning (ML) and automatic speech recognition technology, BATON Captions brings simplicity and cost savings to the creation, management, and delivery of captions for traditional TV and video streaming. BATON Captions allows broadcasters and other media professionals to address all of their captioning needs, from caption generation to QC, auto corrections, review, and editing.

Keeping in mind the high volumes of content being generated and distributed today, a defining feature of BATON Captions is that it offers industry-leading performance. Utilizing the high-performance solution, media companies can dramatically expedite the caption creation and verification processes for both live and VOD content.

"Captions have long been mandated by all major broadcasters, and now with the rise in global consumption of online content, captions and subtitles represent an amazing opportunity for television viewers to watch and comprehend foreign-language content with ease. However, captions can be tedious and expensive to produce. Also, when transitional issues happen throughout the file-based workflow, the delivery of captions becomes more complex," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president, product management at Interra Systems. "BATON Captions leverages our industry-proven expertise in captions and subtitles QC to simplify this process and improve workflow efficiency. Using this solution, broadcasters and media companies can ensure that when content is delivered in multiple video quality levels within OTT video streams, the captions maintain a high quality."

BATON Captions reports on any drop or inaccuracy in captions and audio, as well as compliance issues, providing broadcasters with automated options for correcting alignment, text, and spelling mistakes. Captions can be checked against actual audio essence, corrected, and exported to any industry-supported caption format. Through auto time stamping with state-of-the-art speech recognition technology, BATON Captions adds accurate time to dialogs in scripts, resulting in faster, more efficient caption generation.

Through web-services-based API support, BATON Captions can easily be integrated with third-party tools. Broadcasters have the option of deploying the captioning solution on premises or in the cloud for added flexibility. The application comes with a feature-rich review and editing platform with frame-accurate playback options. Offering support for a host of subtitle and closed caption formats, BATON Captions helps drive globalization of content for broadcasters and other media professionals.

Interra Systems will demonstrate its new BATON Captions solution at the 2020 NAB Show, April 19-22 in Las Vegas, booth SU5510. More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

