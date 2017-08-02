Interra Systems SET Expo 2017 Exhibitor Preview

Video streaming is complex. Today's service providers must support a wide and ever-changing range of standards, formats, device types, and video production and delivery approaches. What's more, consumers expect high-quality video on every device. To be successful, service providers need quality control (QC) and monitoring solutions at every stage of the production workflow, for both live and video-on-demand content.



At SET Expo 2017, Interra Systems will showcase its comprehensive approach to QC and monitoring. Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solution leads the industry in enabling the delivery of flawless video on every device, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.



Aug. 22-24

São Paulo

Interra Systems -- Exhibiting With Phase Engenharia, Stand C67



Key Technology Demos



BATON(R) -- Next-Generation Hybrid QC for File-Based Workflow

Interra Systems' industry-leading BATON(R) QC solution now supports a combination of automated and manual QC checks. With a hybrid QC solution, operators can detect certain issues, such as lip sync, which automated QC solutions alone cannot spot. The solution also features a new, powerful BATON Media Player, which shows a list of manual QC checks enabled in the test plan, and allows users to add necessary errors, as well as mark each manual task as reviewed. The result is a well-integrated and efficient broadcast workflow. BATON also supports new codecs, formats, and HDR checks, apart from several other new features.



Interra Systems' BATON+ QC and analysis solution will also be demonstrated at SET Expo 2017. BATON+ optimizes the QC process by allowing users to define workflows based on how media content flows in a facility. New data analysis features for BATON+ permit users to effectively track trends and anomalies in the media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.



ORION(TM)-OTT Content Monitor for OTT Workflow

At SET Expo 2017, Interra Systems will highlight ORION(TM)-OTT, one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery. The system now offers wider support for ABR content and DRM, while providing extended monitoring features and checks. New support for Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Dolby AC3/EAC3, HEVC, WebVTT, TTML captions, and more will be showcased.



ORION(TM) Real-Time Content Monitor

Interra Systems' ORION(TM) real-time content monitoring and video analysis system will be shown at SET Expo 2017. ORION is software-based, providing users with a powerful yet economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware. The latest version of ORION real-time content monitoring solution features major performance improvements in terms of number of services that can be monitored on a single machine and performance scaling on multi-CPU systems. New enterprise features include REST APIs for exporting closed captions, EBP, and IGMP data in XML format; system control; and configuration.



Company Overview:



Interra Systems provides end-to-end unified quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON(R), a next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION(TM)-OTT, a content monitor for over-the-top (OTT) workflow to ensure flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitor for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior quality video; and VEGA(TM) media analyzers for compliance, debug, and troubleshoot of encoded streams.



Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world. Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.



Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Image Downloads:



www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BATONQC.jpg

Interra Systems BATON(R) -- Automated, File-Based Quality Control (QC)



www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BatonPlus.png

Interra Systems BATON+ QC and Data Analysis



www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-Orion-OTT.png

Interra Systems ORION(TM)-OTT Software-based Over-the-Top (OTT) Monitoring Solution



www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-OrionCentralManager.jpg

Interra Systems ORION(TM) Central Manager



