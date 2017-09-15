Interra Systems Partners With Verimatrix to Improve QoS and QoE for Digital Video Content

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- Interra Systems, a global provider of quality control (QC) and monitoring solutions to the digital media industry, today announced a partnership with Verimatrix, the specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services. Broadcasters, pay-TV, and OTT service providers can now use Interra Systems' ORION™ content monitoring suite to deliver superior quality of experience (QoE) for content protected by the Verimatrix ViewRight® Web security client solution. The integrated solution is purely software-based, and operators have the flexibility to deploy it either on cloud-based servers or in their local data centers.



As the OTT market matures, the need for superior QoE is now more critical than ever. Service providers have been typically relying on monitoring solutions with basic quality of service (QoS) without delving into deeper issues within the protected content. This partnership with Verimatrix allows Interra Systems' solutions to monitor in-depth quality of such content, which is not possible otherwise.



"With its end-to-end QC and monitoring solutions, Interra Systems is committed to helping operators increase revenue by delivering high-quality content. To this end, we have been expanding our support for DRM-protected content," said Anupama Anantharaman, director, product marketing and sales, Interra Systems. "We are truly excited to be partnered with Verimatrix, a leader in revenue security solutions. We expect operators who are using the Verimatrix DRM solutions to benefit from this partnership. We already have a major broadcaster in Malaysia that has deployed our combined solution for delivering live channels and VOD content."



Interra Systems' ORION content monitoring family makes it easy for operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, and OTT markets to deliver flawless video on every device through their software-defined architecture, comprehensive audio and video checks, and easy deployability on cloud-based infrastructures. ORION™-OTT, one of the industry's first software-based OTT solutions, validates ABR streams along with QoE in real time for multiscreen service delivery over unmanaged networks.



"In the current competitive landscape, monitoring the quality of and protecting online video content is equally critical, especially in terms of monetizing multiscreen video services," said Petr Peterka, chief technology officer at Verimatrix. "With Interra Systems, whose QC and monitoring solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators around the world, we have streamlined this process for our customers who are using Interra Systems' solutions."



Verimatrix offers a complete multiscreen and multi-DRM solution for premium content security and monetization solutions, based on its award-winning Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) platform and services. In particular, its MultiRights™ OTT Plus offering provides a frictionless user experience utilizing a secure media player and a uniform interface across all client devices.



The companies will demonstrate their respective content monitoring and DRM solutions at IBC2017 at stand 7.B13 for Interra Systems and stand 5.A59 for Verimatrix. More information about Interra Systems' solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.



About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering the world's only globally interconnected revenue security platform, Verspective™ Intelligence Center, for automated system optimization and data collection/analytics, and Vtegrity™, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.



Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. Verimatrix is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog, and follow us on Twitter @verimatrixinc, Facebook, and LinkedIn to join the conversation.



About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems provides end-to-end unified quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION™-OTT, a content monitor for over-the-top (OTT) workflow to ensure flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitor for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior quality video; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance, debugging, and troubleshooting of encoded streams.



Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world. Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.



