Interra Systems Improves Broadcast Workflow Efficiency With Next-Generation Hybrid QC Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- March 16, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, Interra Systems, a leading global provider of end-to-end software solutions to the digital media industry, will introduce hybrid capabilities for its industry-leading BATON(R) quality control (QC) solution. The latest version of BATON enhances auto QC checks by allowing users to add manual (i.e., eyeball) checks, enabling operators to implement their QC policies more effectively and completely. The platform includes an even more powerful BATON Media Player that shows a list of user-defined manual QC checks enabled in the test plan, allowing users to add necessary errors on the content timeline, as well as review auto QC results. The result is a well-integrated and more efficient broadcast workflow.



"While automation has been transformative for the broadcast community in terms of speeding up workflows, auto QC tools do not fully implement an organization's overall QC policy. Relying on a combination of auto QC and manual intervention is ultimately the best approach to understanding false negatives and positives, detecting critical issues that aren't yet detected by automation alone, and taking appropriate corrective measures," said Ashish Basu, vice president, global sales and business development, Interra Systems. "Integrating manual QC as a part of our BATON platform ensures a complete and seamless QC flow for broadcasters."



BATON is a scalable, enterprise-class, automated file-based QC solution that simplifies quality assurance for SD, HD, UHD, 4K, and mixed workflows, offering support for a wide range of codecs and media containers. Seamless integration with media servers, transcoders, MAM archiving, and workflow solutions assures trouble-free installation and upgrades. Built with high availability, BATON continues operating even if one of the hardware components is down.



Interra Systems offers the most comprehensive approach to QC, enabling the delivery of flawless video on every device, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. Widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT), and post-production markets, Interra Systems' solutions are changing the quality of online video and audio.



Interra Systems will demonstrate the new BATON hybrid QC platform at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27, in Las Vegas at booth SU7105. Interested parties can register for a demo here: www.interrasystems.com/NAB2017.



More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.



About Interra Systems

Interra Systems provides end-to-end unified quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON(R), a next generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION(TM)-OTT, a content monitor for over-the-top (OTT) workflow to ensure flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitor for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior quality video; and VEGA(TM) media analyzers for compliance, debug, and troubleshoot of encoded streams.



Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world. Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.



