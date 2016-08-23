Interra Systems to Demonstrate Advanced New Version of BATON File-based QC at IBC2016

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Aug. 23, 2016 -- At IBC2016, stand 7.B13, Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, will showcase BATON(R) 7.0, the latest version of its industry-leading QC solution for file-based SD, HD, and mixed workflows. BATON 7.0 enhances the overall user interface and improves usability, supporting HDR video quality checks and enhanced audio language detection capabilities.

Key new features on display will include:

* Improved usability: The BATON 7.0 user interface now features a revamped functionality across smart folders, manual scheduling, test plans, reports, and more, simplifying the user experience while continuing to provide the flexibility and vast feature set BATON is known for.

* 4K/HDR quality checks: BATON offers 4K/HDR resolution support for quality checks while ensuring compliance with the latest industry specifications to perform deep data analysis on file-based workflows. BATON supports measurement and validation of SMPTE 2084 EOTF, lightness level (MaxFALL and MaxCLL), and ITU-R BT. 2020 compliance, in addition to various other checks.

* Audio language detection: The updates to BATON expand upon the system s pre-existing support for language verification of subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks. BATON currently offers auto detection support for several languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, and Dutch. Detection of Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, and Swedish languages will be available later in the year. The update also includes support to check the alignment of subtitles/captions with audio.

* BATON Media Player: Also showcased will be a more intuitive and stand-alone media player interface with support for complete manual review flow. Additional new features include mark-in/mark-out in timeline and vectorscope display. Furthermore, BATON Content Corrector (BCC) can now be accessed remotely via a web browser.

* Loudness: The latest version of BATON supports the International Telecommunication Union s Recommendation ITU-R BS.1770-3, a global standard for objective loudness measurement.

BATON 7.0 offers a full range of video/audio quality checks, including new support for text detection (including language) and recognition of burnt-in subtitles, detection of new audio quality noises, as well as support for new image formats like TIFF/Targa, enhanced closed captions, and updates to DPP/ARD_ZDF compliance support. Through comprehensive audio/video quality checks, scalability, and support for a wide range of media formats and codecs, BATON makes the delivery of high-quality television and cinema content to viewers much more efficient.

To see a live demo of BATON 7, visit Interra Systems at IBC2016, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam at stand 7.B13

About Interra Systems

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; ORION(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; ORION(TM)-OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for ABR content; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

