Interra Systems CCBN 2016 Exhibitor Preview

As the global broadcast, telecommunications, and postproduction industries deliver a growing amount of high-quality video content, including UHD/4K, to various screens, the need for reliable, efficient, and scalable quality control (QC) and monitoring solutions becomes ever more critical.

At CCBN 2016, Interra Systems will demonstrate the most comprehensive, integrated, and intuitive QC/monitoring solutions available on the market today. Interra Systems will showcase the updated versions of Baton(TM), its market-leading QC solution; Baton+ for workflow QC capabilities and data analysis; the Orion(TM) real-time monitoring and video analysis solution; and Vega(TM) media analyzers.

Key Product Introductions and Demos

Baton(TM) -- Automated, File-based QC

At CCBN 2016, Interra Systems will show Baton(TM) 6.3, the latest version of its industry-leading solution for file-based QC. Baton 6.3 optimizes the QC process for 4K UHD, HEVC, HDR, DPX, and IMF content, and cloud-based workflows, through a wide range of enhancements, including improvements to video/audio quality checks, data checks, audio language detection, verification checks across formats, usability improvements in test plan creation/management, and more.

Baton 6.3 features a more intuitive media player interface with additional options to review a BVR file, start and finish the review process, and ignore and restore errors, increasing efficiency during visual reviews. In addition, the Baton Content Corrector (BCC) can now be accessed remotely via a Web browser to enable on-the-go monitoring and reduce file copying operations during corrections. Using the BCC remote functionality, broadcasters and postproduction houses can auto-correct a wide range of audio, video, and metadata errors that have been detected in media files anytime, anywhere.

Continuous product enhancements along with superior after-sales support and wide integration with all major tools in the broadcast workflow make Baton the ideal solution for broadcast and postproduction file-based QC applications.

Baton+ QC and Data Analysis

Interra Systems will demonstrate new capabilities for its Baton+ QC and data analysis solution at CCBN 2016. Using the software, broadcasters and postproduction houses can unlock a number of powerful functionalities, including workflow QC, data analytics, and a centralized management console.

Baton+ leverages workflow definitions to ensure consistency of QC results across the content life cycle. By providing extensive QC trend analysis features, the software significantly improves workflow efficiency across multiple Baton installations, acting as a centralized console for synchronizing asset details from different locations.

Orion(TM) Real-Time Monitoring and Video Analysis

At CCBN 2016, Interra Systems will showcase its Orion(TM) real-time content monitoring system, which now features enhanced usability and reporting capabilities. Using Orion, service providers can easily deliver error-free, superior quality video. Orion performs critical monitoring functions on hundreds of services simultaneously from a single platform, providing operators with a single point of visibility and access to important information such as status, alerts, alarms, visible impairments, error reports, triggered captures, and more, to speed up monitoring operations and improve QoS and QoE.

The latest version of Orion offers enhanced usability (e.g., paginated live views for feeds and services with intuitive sorting and filtering options), superior monitoring and setup capabilities (e.g., the ability to organize feeds into groups and improve feed management), and optimized alerts and reporting functionalities (e.g., overlay related trends and alerts for correlation). In addition, it provides comprehensive SCTE-35 verification with time accurate thumbnails around splice points, as well as closed caption and text service monitoring. Furthermore, Orion supports virtualization and comprehensive QoE evaluation.

Orion is now available on Linux(R), providing the industry with a powerful and economical monitoring solution that does not require any specialized Network Interface Card support. Orion's Central Manager enables enterprise-wide aggregated live monitoring status of multiple Orion probes with a map-based view and feeds/services comparison across multiple points in the network for quick problem detection and resolution. Offering support for 4K HEVC and virtualized monitoring probes, Orion is ready to resolve the monitoring challenges operators face today and in the future.

Vega(TM) Media Analyzers

A key highlight at CCBN 2016 will be Interra System's industry-leading media analysis platform for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams. With Vega(TM), service providers can reach the deepest levels of a media file to generate error reports and analysis. This significantly reduces R&D and QA time in delivering standards-compliant video.

Vega supports all popular video compression and container standards and includes a variety of advanced features such as video comparison and quality checks, allowing service providers to deliver high-quality, standards-compliant media rapidly.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include Baton(TM), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; Orion(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; and Vega(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

