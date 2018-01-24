Interra Systems Announces Interoperability With AWS Elemental to Streamline High-Quality Video Delivery via the Cloud

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Jan. 24, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental to provide pay-TV operators, broadcasters, and OTT providers with a scalable and cost-effective solution for delivering high-quality video. Interra Systems' end-to-end QC and monitoring systems are now interoperable with AWS Media Services, including AWS Elemental MediaConvert, AWS Elemental MediaLive, and AWS Elemental MediaPackage, enabling video providers to reliably deliver premium live and on-demand content to consumers by leveraging cloud technology with the utmost efficiency, speed, and cost savings.



"As broadcast and streaming technologies rapidly evolve, there is increased complexity and chance for error. Video providers need a solid strategy for checking content quality and monitoring content at every point in the workflow," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product marketing and business development, Interra Systems. "Interoperability with Interra Systems' end-to-end solutions and AWS Media Services allows video providers to monitor their valuable content with comprehensive quality measurements across any network in a secure, scalable, and cost-effective manner."



AWS Media Services offer pay-as-you-go pricing, making it easy for video providers to ingest, process, package, and deliver video content at scale. AWS Elemental MediaConvert offers video providers a video transcoding service with broadcast-grade features, allowing for easy creation of video-on-demand (VOD) content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery at scale. AWS Elemental MediaLive is a broadcast-grade live video processing service and works in combination with AWS Elemental MediaPackage for content origination, just-in-time packaging, and encryption.



AWS Elemental solutions used with Interra Systems' BATON® QC and ORION™-OTT monitoring solutions enable end-to-end video quality assurance by providing comprehensive QoS and QoE measurements. ORION-OTT is a complete monitoring solution that checks content integrity and related network performance of adaptive bitrate content. The solution also supports passive monitoring of the origin server performance and the service on end-user devices to understand recurrent issues and their causes.



BATON is a premium, next-generation hybrid QC platform available both on-premises and in the cloud, which supports a wide range of media formats and offers comprehensive quality checks, including extensive data verification, audio language detection, PSE correction, and loudness detection and correction. BATON's powerful Media Player for frame-accurate review, rich QC analytics, and smart workflow tools are designed for the industry's leading video providers. BATON's scalable architecture lets users expand their BATON set up as their QC needs grow, offering solutions designed to improve business continuity even if some of the hardware components break down.



Interra Systems is a global leader in providing quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors for linear and streaming workflows; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance, debugging, and troubleshooting of encoded streams.



