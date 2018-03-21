Interra Systems and Evertz Announce Availability of Integrated Solution in the Cloud

Interra Systems' BATON® QC and Evertz Mediator X Platform Boost Monetization Opportunities and Operational Efficiency



CUPERTINO, Calif. — March 21, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of solutions to the digital media industry, today announced a cloud-enabled integration of its BATON® file-based QC solution with the Evertz Mediator X media asset management platform, simplifying the automation of quality control (QC) for media developers, producers, and distributors. Seamless integration between BATON and Mediator enables media enterprises to automatically perform QC checks on media files during each stage of the workflow, on-premise or in the cloud, providing instant alerts and reports on issues. By enhancing the quality of video and audio, the combined solution maximizes content monetization opportunities and operational efficiencies.



"Operational efficiency improves when traditionally manual QC workflows are replaced with high-quality automated QC solutions," said Dan Turow, vice president of file-based solutions at Evertz. "By joining forces with Interra Systems, we help our customers deliver high-quality content on every screen, in the most efficient way possible."



"As an entirely software-based and cloud-enabled solution, BATON ensures content readiness across a workflow through integration with Evertz Mediator X via API," said Vijeta Kashyap, vice president, operations at Interra Systems. "We look forward to taking the collaboration with Evertz to the next level and providing customers with integrated solutions that lead to better monetization."



BATON is a cloud-enabled solution that offers increased performance over standalone QC tools, providing comprehensive quality checks, enterprise-wide scalability, and verification efficiency. Using the QC solution, media providers can support a wide range of media formats and perform quality checks, including extensive subtitles and closed caption verification, audio language identification, PSE correction, and loudness detection and correction. BATON's powerful Media Player offers frame-accurate review, rich QC analytics, and smart workflow tools.



The Evertz Mediator X media asset management and workflow platform, with its integrated Playtime multichannel playout and Pilot studio control options, includes efficient tools to repurpose and deliver multiformat content. By bringing the content and metadata closer to every user, Mediator's unique desktop user experience with multiformat browse, advanced search tools, and proven workflow enables rapid expansion in playout and publishing. Evertz Mediator X has the power to manage complex content at a component level throughout its lifecycle and can track and manage thousands of video, audio, graphics, and subtitle assets required for any system.



Integration of Interra Systems' BATON QC solution and Evertz Mediator X media asset management and workflow platform will be showcased at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, in Las Vegas at the Interra Systems' booth SU7605, and the Evertz booth N1503. More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.



About Evertz

Evertz designs, manufactures, and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications, and new-media industries. Evertz provides complete end-to-end solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multichannel digital, ultra-high definition (UHD), and next-generation high-bandwidth low-latency IP-network environments. Evertz' solutions enable its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring, and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the cloud.



About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.



Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI and machine-learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.



The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that goes beyond automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.



