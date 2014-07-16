Internet Cat Sensations Grumpy Cat, Nala Cat, Hamilton the Hipster Cat and Oskar the Blind Cat Debut Sophomore Single: ‘Cat Summer’

ST. LOUIS (July 16, 2014) – Today, Friskies® Grillers™, the official cat food of summer, is giving Americans and their feline friends the ultimate summer music experience. The Internet cat sensations that took the world by storm in December 2013 – Grumpy Cat, Hamilton the Hipster Cat, Nala Cat and Oskar the Blind Cat – are reuniting this summer for the epic debut of their new music video, “Cat Summer.” This time the gang is back together to rally for fellow cats that are getting left behind this season while their owners outdoors are having fun in sun. Check out the music video for “Cat Summer.”

Through this collaboration, Grumpy Cat and friends are also paying tribute to their late pal Colonel Meow, who passed away earlier this year. Friskies will donate Grillers to cat shelters across the nation in Colonel Meow’s name so that all cats can enjoy the official cat food of summer. For every video view of “Cat Summer,” Friskies will donate one meal of Grillers to shelter cats, up to 1,000,000 meals, which is the goal to reach by the end of summer (Labor Day).

“All summer long we humans are firing up the grill and enjoying time with friends outdoors while cats are left out,” said Shaun Belongie, Friskies Brand Manager. “I’m not saying your cat wants to run through the sprinkler with you, but cats do love summer in their own way. As the official cat food of summer, Friskies Grillers is bringing the world’s top celebrity cats together again to encourage cat owners to celebrate Cat Summer with their cats.”

Watch the music video for “Cat Summer” here and join the online conversation using the hashtag #CatSummer.

Friskies® Grillers™ has great flavors of the grill like chicken, beef, and turkey – even some garden veggies – packed into tender, meaty pieces and crunchy bites. Visit www.Friskies.com/Grillers to learn more about the product.