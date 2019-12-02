Inter BEE demonstrates Calibre’s continuing success

Evidence of the increasing popularity of Calibre UK’s market-leading solutions, and of its rapidly growing network of partners, could be found at the recent Inter BEE (International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition) in Japan.

From left: Roger Chen, Senior R&D Director, Calibre; Tony Hong, APAC Sales Director, Calibre; Miki Masui, Sales, AZLAB; and, Satoshi Numata, Engineer, ARK Ventures.

At the Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Calibre’s range was present on the stands of two exhibitors - Techno House and ARK Ventures. Techno House distributes the HQPro1000 and LEDView scaler/switcher products, while AZBAY – of whom ARK Ventures is a customer - is responsible for sales of Calibre’s innovative All-in-One LED Display solution.

“The technology leadership built into our platforms is finding widespread acceptance in growing numbers of highly complex projects in a broad range of applications,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director of Calibre UK. “End users and resellers alike are recognising that, when it comes to the collaborative enterprise solutions that are at the heart of growing numbers of corporate initiatives, Calibre has what it takes to deliver success.”

Capturing many visitors’ attention was Calibre’s multi-award-winning All-in-One LED Display. Specifically designed to ease and speed deployment of a videowall, Calibre’s solution is – unlike competing products that claim all-in-one functionality - a truly integrated (no need to attach external devices such as a media player or wireless control sender), simple-to install platform characterised by its smooth surface, its slim profile and the fact that the whole display is 100% certified. At the heart of the All-in-One family is Calibre’s powerful HQUltra image processor, delivering outstanding image quality, very fast switching and minimal latency.

Also attracting admiring looks was the interactive, real time demonstration on the ARK Ventures stand featuring the Calibre LEDFusion AiO A130 30-inch LED wall. Designed for environments such as exhibitions, museums and events, the demonstration included BlackTrax real time motion tracking technology and a disguise media server and Notch graphical effects to create interactive content in response to visitors’ movements.

“AT AZBAY, we pride ourselves on delivering innovative solutions to our customers’ challenges – and in Calibre, we believe we have found a company whose philosophy precisely matches ours,” said Kazunobu Azuma, CEO and Founder, AZBAY, who supply ARK Ventures. “Our two companies have complementary strengths, and we’re confident that, together, we will make a substantial impression on the Japanese market.”