Intelligence Squared U.S. and Newsy Launch Debate TV Show

Intelligence Squared U.S. (IQ2US) and next-generation national news network Newsy have launched a new weekly Sunday morning program called "Up for Debate" to feature enlightening perspectives and solutions for Newsy's millennial audience.



"Up for Debate" turns IQ2US's award-winning debates into 30-minute episodes, presenting leading thinkers in politics, culture and beyond in conversation on some of today's most challenging questions. The New York Times recently called IQ2US debates a "model for disagreeing well."



Upcoming episodes debate the role of charter schools, the rise of the dating app, America's economic future and more.



"There is just not enough rational, reasoned policy debate in the world today," said Christina Hartman, Newsy's vice president of news and programming. "Having your mind changed -- or reinforcing your gut -- with cold, hard facts is a powerful experience. That's what we're offering with Intelligence Squared U.S."



"Newsy is restoring integrity to the 24/7 media cycle with a commitment to unbiased reporting and balanced coverage," said Clea Chang, Chief Operating Officer of IQ2US. "We have long admired Newsy's pursuit of substance over sensationalism, and this collaboration advances our shared mission to address the extreme polarization of our nation and our politics."



"Up for Debate" Upcoming Episodes:

March 25: "Unresolved: America's Economic Outlook"

April 1: "Swipe Left: Dating Apps Have Killed Romance"

April 8: "Charter Schools Are Overrated"

April 15: "Prohibit Genetically Engineered Babies"



"Up for Debate" airs Sundays at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Newsy's channel on pay-TV including cable, satellite and streaming platforms including YouTube TV and Sling TV. Newsy is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).



ABOUT INTELLIGENCE SQUARED U.S. DEBATES (IQ2US)

A non-partisan, non-profit organization, Intelligence Squared U.S. was founded in 2006 to address a fundamental problem in America: the extreme polarization of our nation and our politics. Their mission is to restore critical thinking, facts, reason, and civility to American public discourse. The award-winning debate series reaches over 30 million American households through multi-platform distribution, including radio, television, live streaming, podcasts, interactive digital content, and on-demand apps on Roku and Apple TV. With over 140 debates and counting, Intelligence Squared U.S. has encouraged the public to "think twice" on a wide range of provocative topics. Author and ABC News correspondent John Donvan has moderated IQ2US since 2008.



ABOUT NEWSY

Newsy is the next-generation national news network that provides "news with the why," built to inform and engage with the top stories across every platform. It's available on cable; on over-the-top services including Hulu, Roku, Apple TV, Sling TV, Watchable from Comcast, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast; and on connected television including Xumo. Newsy is also available via its mobile apps and at newsy.com.



