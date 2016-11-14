Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Unveils New Company Website

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, NOVEMBER 14, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (“IMT”), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the law enforcement, broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, is pleased to announced the launch of its new company website.

The new design for www.imt-solutions.com delivers a more streamlined experience that is easier to navigate and provides improved functionality for its current and potential customers. The new website builds on IMT’s customer support portal, which was deployed earlier this year. The new pages are organized by application, allowing users to find products that fit their specific needs and highlight full turnkey solutions. IMT has combined its commercial and government websites into one convenient site that is built on a platform that will enable ordering of accessories directly from the website.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the new IMT website,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “Our new website features a sleek new design and more user-friendly experience. The new website helps to match customer needs from end to end solutions to a set of specific products with supportive user case studies and videos.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.comandwww.xgtechnology.com.

