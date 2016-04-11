Integrated Microwave Technologies’ (IMT) MicroLite - Aerial Soars for Aerobo Mini Drone at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, will be highlighting its microLite – Aerial Transmitter, designed to be integrated into Aerobo’s Micro Unmanned Aerial System, known as the Mini, at NAB 2016 (Booth C1321). Aerobo, which designs, builds and operates drones for clients in news, TV, sports, advertising, as well as cinema and inspection, will be showcasing its newest drone at IMT’s booth throughout the upcoming NAB show.

Early in the development of the aircraft, IMT partnered with Aerobo to create a new version of its microLite COFDM HD Transmitter that would allow the new lightweight drone to provide never-before-seen images of live breaking news and sports to homes around the world.

“We recognize the significant potential impact drones can have on Electronic News Gathering (ENG) operations due to the advantages they offer in cost, safety and convenience over traditional manned helicopter approaches,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “As a result, the ENG drone market represents an exciting opportunity for IMT. The Aerobo Mini is a unique, state-of-the art piece of equipment that is specifically designed to address the distinct FAA requirements enabling news operators to capture incredible views from above. We designed the microLite - Aerial Transmitter to limit size, weight and power consumption without sacrificing the microLite’s quality our customers have become accustomed to. We also integrated a new antenna design customized specifically for use with micro drones. The microLite – Aerial’s compact impressive technology make it a key component to micro drones.”

The microLite - Aerial Transmitter is a superior miniature system of wireless video transmission links designed to capture and display real-time, high-quality video back to ground applications. Its reliability does not suffer from foliage and other common non line-of-sight limitations of uncompressed solutions. Unlike alternative solutions, IMT’s COFDM technology ensures the transmission of uninterrupted, live TV pictures over long ranges, despite challenging terrain, buildings and other limitations. In addition, the microLite is able to operate at low levels of latency — down to 100ms — making it ideal for remote control applications. This makes the microLite – Aerial the product of choice when broadcast quality, exceptional range and reliability are required.

“We are tremendously happy with the performance of the microLite – Aerial and we have seamlessly integrated it into the Aerobo Mini to provide superior service to clients in the broadcast space,” said Aerobo CEO Brian Streem. “Beyond superior wireless performance, the Mini was designed with superior safety in mind too. It weighs just 4.4lbs and features dual parachutes, which are deployed both automatically and manually in emergency situations.”

Aerobo’s Micro Unmanned Aerial System, or Mini, is a lightweight drone constructed with frangible 3D printed plastic and carbon fiber to absorb any impact energy and is designed to exceed the safety standards set forth in the Micro UAS category of the proposed new FAA regulations. It weighs in under the FAA's proposed 4.4lb weight limit and has two integral, auto launching parachutes to lower the aircraft safely to the ground in the event of a loss of propulsion. The Mini was designed and is built in Brooklyn, New York.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a portfolio company of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.