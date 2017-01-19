Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Heads Back To Its Roots With Rochester Institute Of Technology (RIT)

ROCHESTER, NY, JANUARY 19, 2017 – When James Bober, assistant director/chief engineer of RIT Production Services at RochesterInstitute of Technology (RIT), needed a wireless broadcast solution for his multi-camera broadcasts for hockey, campus events, graduations and concerts, he turned to the microLite HD system from Integrated Microwave Technologies (“IMT”), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the law enforcement, broadcast, sports and entertainment markets.

Bober takes full advantage of the versatility of the microLite, from installing it on a boom lift during graduation ceremonies, to mounting it on cameras for cutaways during hockey games on the team benches and in the locker room. During past broadcasts, Bober relied on wired connections and IP streams, but now he can do so wirelessly, which cuts down on setup time and gives his team a lot more flexibility.

“Nine years ago we built an HD mobile production facility at RIT, which was the first HD truck in the upstate New York area that originally was set up for five cameras with expandability to eight,” explains Bober. Fast forward nine years with the addition of the microLite we now have grown to a 14-camera shoot for pre-game and game coverage, so it’s a fairly elaborate production setup for our live broadcast.”

Bober’s production team loves the flexibility and versatility the microLite affords them. From an upcoming pancreatic cancer walk, to freshman orientation, to ribbon cutting ceremonies for new buildings, the microLite system is used campus wide. One of the school’s biggest uses is for production of RIT hockey through their award-winning SportsZone Live broadcasts. “RIT is a division one hockey team, and what prompted the purchase of the microLite this year was that we started a new SportsZone Live pregame show,” says Bober. “This half hour show before the game is being broadcasted across the northeast through Time Warner Cable and on-line via Internet streams, so we really needed a reliable wireless broadcast system.

While RIT does not have a Broadcast Television Program per say, the University is the home of the School of Film and Animation, along with Communications Programs and Imaging Science degrees that all interact and relate to live broadcast. RIT uses students for many of their production positions with staff oversight. “Utilizing equipment like IMT’s microlite system allows our students a hands-on approach to innovative technologies and allows them to have real world experience before entering the marketplace,” says Bober.

“Right now, I’m set up with the microLite from point to point, but the primary reason for going with IMT’s system over some of the other competing systems out there, is its expandability and versatility,” adds Bober. “IMT has its diversity series of new receivers and antenna array systems. My intent is ultimately to use that same transmitter and same receiver along with additional antennas to be able to expand beyond a portable setup and to potentially equip the campus so that a wireless camera can pretty much be used anywhere on campus. IMT has the capabilities that allow me to do just that.”

The microLite HD Transmitter is a superior portable system of wireless camera transmission links for high-quality video applications of up to one-mile line-of-sight (LOS). It provides exceptional range at no cost to microLite HD’s signature portability. Featuring superb H.264 encoding capabilities and operating in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode, the H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard and therefore provides a 30 percent bit-rate reduction or video-quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.

“I could not be happier working with RIT to help the engineering team expand their broadcast capabilities,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT and RIT alumnus. “I am proud to be able to give back to a school that gave so much.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.comandwww.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target”, “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.