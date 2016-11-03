Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Bridges the Gap Between ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 with Nulinx-IP Flex

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, NOVEMBER 3, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (“IMT”), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the law enforcement, broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, introduces its new Nulinx-IP Flex point-to-point hybrid IP/ASI microwave radio.

“In support of the FCC Broadcast Spectrum Repack, IMT is excited to offer the Nulinx-IP Flex,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “The Nulinx-IP Flex supports todays ATSC 1.0 requirements as well as forward-looking ATSC 3.0 IP transport requirements.”

The Nulinx-IP Flex is a point-to-point bi-directional microwave link that brings the high reliability and scalability of carrier-grade microwave to broadcasters. The Nulinx-IP supports data rates as high as 600 Mbps in a 30 MHz Part 101 channel using a single set of antennas, and as high as 1200 Mbps using MIMO technology. It operates with as little as 75 MHz transmit/receive frequency spacing and can use traditional Part 74 (BAS) and Part 101 (Fixed Microwave Service) microwave channels. Available as an all-indoor or split system on any licensed or unlicensed band from 5.8 through 42 GHz, IMT’s Nulinx-IP Flex has the flexibility and expandability to grow with the user’s needs.

John Payne IV added, “With the transition occurring in the broadcast industry from ASI to IP, the Nulinx-IP Flex provides a scalable solution for broadcasters to make the IP conversion seamlessly and effortlessly. The Nulinx-IP enables customers to buy only what they need and then selectively upgrade features when they need to, because many features are software key enabled. Additional bandwidth can be added later as needed.”

As auxiliary spectrum becomes increasingly scarce, making maximum use of available channel space is essential. The Nulinx-IP Flex offers adaptive modulation constellations up to 2048 QAM, so more bits move in the same amount of spectrum. Adaptive modulation nearly eliminates outages when atmospheric conditions, such as heavy rain, do not support the highest data rates. Advanced Quality of Service (QoS) controls ensure that essential program traffic continues to flow. Header deduplication and other built-in data compression techniques offer greater throughput in the same spectrum space.

The Nulinx-IP Flex consists of a 1 RU RF tray that holds the two complete transceivers and a 1 RU modem shelf. Legacy ASI traffic is supported through a transparent ASI to IP encap and decap that requires no PID remapping. Up to four ASI streams may be transported in each direction, making this ideal for STL/TSL/ICR requirements.

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

