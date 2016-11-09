Integrated Marketing Agency Ignition Creative Hires Kate Talbot as PR Director

LOS ANGELES, CA –– November 7, 2016 –– Ignition Creative – a global marketing agency that combines integrated 360 brand-building with an expert understanding of international entertainment audiences – has hired Kate Talbot as Director of Public Relations. Based in Ignition’s Playa Vista headquarters, Talbot will lead PR content services, working closely with each division of the agency to plan, shape and secure publicity opportunities.

“Kate’s award-winning experience combined with her extensive network - domestically and internationally - are attractive assets. This teamed with her work ethic, strategic approach and appetite for bringing big ideas to life, make her perfect Ignition-material,” said Martin Kistler, Ignition’s CEO and Chief Creative Officer.

“As content marketing has become inherent for brands, and more purposeful and creative across the industry, returning to my roots in advertising to work at Ignition is a thrilling venture,” said Talbot.

Prior to joining Ignition, Talbot’s career spanned 11 years across multiple international markets, including, the United Kingdom and Australia. She brings to her new role seasoned expertise in PR garnered working with companies, including, McDonald’s, Virgin, Volkswagen, Diet Coke, Schwarzkopf and others. Additionally, she is a board member for the Alliance of Women in Media’s Southern California chapter. Her recent industry awards include:

2016 PR World Awards Woman Executive of the Year (Winner)

2016 American Business Award “Stevie” for Communications Professional of the Year (Gold)

2016 PR World Awards PR Professional of the Year (Silver)

2015 Bulldog's PR Professional Under 40 (Gold)

2015 Bulldog's Communications Professional of the Year (Winner)

Ignition pioneers new forms of storytelling, connecting brands with audiences through immersive experiences, helping clients to navigate an increasingly complex media environment. With a 250-strong workforce and offices in London and Los Angeles, the integrated marketing agency offers strategy, print, audiovisual, digital, social, motion design, music, post-production, sound, computer generated (CG) visual effects and physical production.

Ignition delivers award-winning campaigns for film studios, TV networks and blue chip brands. Clients include: 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, TNT, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Amazon, A&E, AT&T | U-verse, Cirque du Soleil, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Nike, Mattel, and Yahoo.

About Ignition Creative:

Ignition Creative is an independent integrated marketing agency based in Playa Vista, CA that unites the discipline of branding with the attitude of entertainment. Combining strategic rigor with pedigreed creativity and executional excellence, Ignition builds unique relationships between brands and their audiences. This uniquely constructed culture has established Ignition as an industry leader across a variety of platforms and disciplines including strategy, print, AV, interactive, production and media planning. Additionally, it has earned the company a repertoire of coveted accolades, including, Key Arts, Cannes Lions, Golden Trailers and Webby Awards as well as a diverse roster of clients: 20th Century Fox, Amazon, A&E, AT&T | U-verse, Cirque du Soleil, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Nike, Mattel, Sony Pictures, TNT, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Yahoo. Visit ignitioncreative.com.