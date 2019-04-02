Insys Video Technologies Announces Support for the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API for Robust Multi-DRM Media Workflows

Insys Video Technologies today announced that the company has integrated support for the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API specification into its comprehensive, over-the-top (OTT) video solutions and toolkit. SPEKE, developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), defines the standard for authentication and communication between encryptors and packagers of media content and digital rights management (DRM) key providers. The specification accommodates encryptors running on-premises and on the cloud. This integration enables Insys’ Multi-DRM service to work seamlessly and securely with SPEKE-compatible media transformation and delivery solutions to protect operators’ premium video content from illegal redistribution.





In commercial video streaming and OTT workflows, content is typically encrypted prior to delivery to protect it against piracy. The encryption engine communicates with a digital rights management (DRM) service to request “keys” that are used to encrypt the content; the same DRM provider subsequently issues licenses to authorized viewers’ media players to unlock the encrypted content. The sensitive nature of the encryption keys makes it crucial that the DRM service and encryption engines establish a highly-secure communication channel for their exchange.

SPEKE adds to the Content Protection Information Exchange (CPIX) specification developed by the DASH Industry Forum to define authentication and other behaviors between encryptors and key servers. The integration of a SPEKE-compliant API in Insys’ OTT platform enables service providers and content owners to deploy robust, scalable workflows for encrypting video on demand (VoD) content through the AWS Elemental MediaConvert service and live or linear content through the AWS Elemental MediaPackage service. Insys’ implementation of SPEKE also supports encryption with on-premises systems such as the AWS Elemental Delta video delivery platform.

Insys offers a complete range of flexible OTT tools, technologies and white-label solutions that enable media enterprises to easily manage, monetize, distribute, and promote their content through branded, full-featured websites and apps. InsysGO lets MVPDs and service providers launch comprehensive OTT offerings encompassing many channels in as little as 30 days, while Insys OneChannel delivers similar functionality with a streamlined viewer experience tailored for presenting a smaller number of channels. Insys VoD allows content providers to easily offer their video libraries for on-demand viewing, while the modular Insys OTT Toolkit allows customers to build their own customized OTT platform using modular components.

SPEKE integration is a standard feature of Insys’ Multi-DRM service, which is a pay-as-you-go content protection option for all Insys OTT solutions. The flexible Multi-DRM service enables easy implementation of complex rights management business logic and supports rapid integration into customer workflows. SPEKE support complements Insys’ API integration with AWS Media Services, including the AWS Elemental MediaLive broadcast-grade live video processing service; the AWS Elemental MediaConvert file-based video transcoding service; and the AWS Elemental MediaPackage service for preparing and protecting video for delivery over the Internet.

AWS Media Services are a family of fully-managed services that make it easy to build reliable, broadcast-quality video workflows on the cloud. Pay-as-you-go pricing and fully-automated resource scaling let users easily handle any sized audience without upfront capital investments.

“Robust content protection workflows are critical to OTT and streaming revenues and licensing models, and encryption key security is crucial to the overall DRM workflow,” said Insys CEO Krzysztof Bartkowski. “By eliminating the need for proprietary integrations with each of the myriad of encryptors on the market, the SPEKE API speeds our development time for new projects, which has translated into faster time-to-market for our customers.”

