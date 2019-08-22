Insys Video Technologies to Unveil New Cloud Media Recording Solution and Expanded OTT Platform at IBC2019

August 22, 2019 — Dübendorf, Switzerland: Over-the-top (OTT) video solutions innovator Insys Video Technologies is heading to the IBC2019 exhibition in Amsterdam in September with a powerful new cloud-based video recording solution and a two-pronged exhibit strategy. In addition to its own standalone presence in pod P03 (located in the walkway between IBC Halls 7 and 8), the company will highlight its collaborations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in demonstrations at the AWS stand (5.C80).

Making its world debut at IBC2019 will be the new Insys Cloud Video Recorder, which expands the scope of Insys’ offerings beyond commercial OTT media services into broader applications and markets. Targeting educational institutions and public sector organizations such as governments, the cloud-based Insys Cloud Video Recorder is designed to enable customers to record live video streams; store, analyze and catalog the recordings; and play out the content whenever and wherever viewers want.

Leveraging proven technology from Insys’ enterprise-class OTT video platform, the elastic Insys Cloud Video Recorder is well-suited to any live-stream archiving needs, but particularly ideal for recording content such as Parliamentary Assembly meetings, conference sessions and university lectures. Live streams and recordings can be viewed online through an embeddable player, while on-demand clips can be downloaded in a wide variety of output formats. Other key features include advance scheduling of recordings and automated audio transcription.

Insys will also demonstrate the latest enhancements in its flexible, white-label OTT solutions, which allow media enterprises to easily manage, monetize, distribute, and promote their content through branded, full-featured websites and apps. InsysGO lets MVPDs and service providers launch compelling OTT offerings spanning many channels in as little as 30 days, while Insys OneChannel delivers similar functionality with a streamlined viewer experience tailored for presenting a smaller number of channels. Last but not least, Insys VoD allows content providers to easily offer their video libraries for on-demand viewing across a broad range of devices.

Product demos will highlight Insys’ API integration with AWS Media Services, a family of fully-managed services that make it fast and easy to transport, prepare, process, and deliver broadcast and OTT video. Insys solutions feature API integration with the AWS Elemental MediaLive broadcast-grade live video processing service; the AWS Elemental MediaConvert file-based video transcoding service with broadcast-grade features; the AWS Elemental MediaConnect high-quality transport service for live video; and the AWS Elemental MediaPackage service, which reliably prepares and protects video for delivery over the Internet.

Insys solutions also incorporate API integration with Amazon Rekognition Video, a deep learning-powered video analysis service that detects activities; understands the movement of people in frame; and recognizes people, objects, celebrities, and inappropriate content. Insys’ OTT platform and the Insys Cloud Video Recorder use the API integration with Amazon Rekognition Video to automatically identify people such as celebrities and politicians within recorded content, while the OTT solutions can also detect and blur out viewer-sensitive content such as nudity and violence. Meanwhile, the audio transcription feature in Insys Cloud Video Recorder is powered by API integration with the Amazon Transcribe automatic speech recognition service.

“While we continue to expand the capabilities of our renowned solutions for OTT service providers, we are excited to bring our proven technology and expertise to a wider range of customers with the launch of Insys Cloud Video Recorder,” said Insys CEO Krzysztof Bartkowski. “We look forward to unveiling it to IBC attendees, and to showcasing our ongoing relationship with AWS in demonstrations both at their stand and our own.”

Visitors wishing to schedule a meeting with Insys at IBC can do so by emailing ibc2019@insysvt.com.

About Insys Video Technologies GmbH – Insys Video Technologies (www.insysvt.com) is one of the fastest-developing video integration companies in Europe, offering comprehensive implementation of OTT projects from strategy and design through to development, deployment and maintenance. For over a decade, Insys has implemented online video projects for satellite providers, telecommunications operators, television broadcasters and motion picture distributors. More than four million consumers use video services powered by Insys solutions.