Insys Video Technologies Announces API integration with Amazon Web Services to Streamline OTT Video Management and Delivery

April 5, 2018 — Dübendorf, Switzerland: Insys Video Technologies today announced API integration between the company’s enterprise-class InsysPLAY over-the-top (OTT) video platform and its InsysGO white-label OTT solution with AWS Elemental MediaLive and AWS Elemental MediaPackage from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media Services.

The new interoperability with AWS Media Services will be showcased in InsysPLAY and InsysGO demonstrations at the Amazon Web Services booth (South Upper Hall, #2202) at the 2018 NAB Show, taking place April 9-12 in Las Vegas.

As media organizations launch new or enhanced OTT video services, they are managing and preparing more content for delivery to more viewing devices than ever before. The API integration of InsysPLAY and InsysGO with AWS Media Services enables OTT service providers to efficiently organize and transform their live channels and content libraries through an operator-friendly interface and deliver them to viewers as rich user experiences across a broad array of consumer devices.

AWS Media Services are a family of fully-managed services that make it easy to build reliable, broadcast-quality video workflows on the cloud. Pay-as-you-go pricing and fully-automated resource scaling let users easily handle any sized audience without upfront capital investments. AWS Elemental MediaLive is a broadcast-grade live video processing service that allows for the creation of high-quality video streams for delivery to broadcast televisions and Internet-connected multiscreen devices, while AWS Elemental MediaPackage reliably prepares and protects videos for delivery over the Internet.

InsysPLAY is a comprehensive and fully customizable OTT platform that allows media enterprises to easily manage, monetize, distribute, and promote their content through unique, full-featured websites and apps. In addition to feature-rich, tailored, front-end user experiences for presenting media to viewers, InsysPLAY was designed to provide operators with a robust back-end system for content management, administration, and analytics. InsysGO offers the core functionality of InsysPLAY in a modular, white-label solution that enables customers who require fewer customization options to quickly launch new OTT services.

Insys solutions are designed to leverage API integration with AWS Elemental MediaLive and AWS Elemental MediaPackage to transform customers’ live channels into top-quality, bandwidth-efficient streams and to package them in both MPEG-DASH and HLS specifications for compatibility across many different screens and devices. The combination also supports time-shifted TV functionality, allowing operators to offer advanced viewing features such as restarting programs already in progress.

InsysPLAY and InsysGO can each be deployed on-premises or on AWS.



“Today’s media organizations need to be extremely agile to stay competitive, differentiating their services and quickly adapting their OTT offerings to their audience’s shifting device preferences and viewing habits,” said Insys CEO Krzysztof Bartkowski. “Our API integration with AWS Media Services complements our rich viewer-facing interfaces and comprehensive content management functionality with elastically scalable video processing and packaging capabilities that enable quick time-to-market for new channels, all while minimizing or eliminating the need for on-premises hardware.”

About Insys Video Technologies GmbH – Insys (www.insysvideotechnologies.com) is one of the fastest-developing video integration companies in Europe, offering comprehensive implementation of OTT projects from strategy and design through to development, deployment and maintenance. For over 10 years, Insys has implemented online video projects for satellite providers, telecommunications operators, television broadcasters and motion picture distributors. More than four million consumers use video services powered by Insys’ modular InsysPLAY platform or InsysGO white label solution.