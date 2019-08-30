InSync Technology to Showcase New FrameFormer Live Software-Based Real-Time Standards Converter at IBC2019

PETERSFIELD, U.K. — Aug. 28, 2019 — At IBC2019 in Amsterdam, InSync Technology will introduce FrameFormer Live, a highly scalable, professional grade software standards conversion solution that enables live real time conversion of SD, HD, and 3G content using CPU only processing with cross platform support. FrameFormer Live can run in any standard IT environment, on premises or in the cloud, and can be accessed as a stand alone application or an integrated service.

"Broadcasters and content owners continue to rely on proprietary hardware for cost effective, real time frame rate and format conversion for live applications," said InSync Technology Chief Technology Officer James Shepherd. "Software solutions for live standards conversion are beginning to emerge, but they require expensive, dedicated compute resources with provision of GPUs, which is inflexible and can be costly. FrameFormer Live breaks that paradigm by offering live, software based standards conversion that can run on any suitable CPU devices."

Unlike other solutions, FrameFormer Live does not require access to GPUs, giving users complete freedom to choose what server to run their conversions on or, in the case of cloud-based deployments, the flexibility to quickly scale the service up/down with the ready provision of CPU-only compute resources.

FrameFormer Live opens up new possibilities for workflow efficiencies for broadcasters and content owners of all sizes and scales. Building on InSync Technology's 16 years of experience in video and signal processing research and product development, FrameFormer Live uses a suite of highly efficient, proprietary motion compensated processing tools to achieve consistently high quality conversion for any originating size, frame rate, and aspect ratio.

InSync Technology will provide demos of FrameFormer Live at IBC2019 (Stand 2.A46), Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters). Hardware products supporting live conversion for all formats up to 8K are sold via OEM partnerships with world-leading broadcast manufacturers.

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU deployment, allowing users to avoid the restrictions of GPUs. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in support for Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems and is available in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro) as well as an integration into third-party solutions (such as the Imagine Communications' Selenio Flex™ file framework, Marquise Technologies' MIST, and Dalet AmberFin), or as stand-alone software for integration into bespoke workflows.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

