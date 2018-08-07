InSync Technology Partners With Hiscale on Software Standards Conversion in a Pay-as-You-Go Environment

PETERSFIELD, U.K. — Aug. 7, 2018 — InSync Technology, experts in software motion compensated standards conversion, have partnered with Hiscale, specialists in high-performance, scalable software products, to deliver the most flexible on-demand conversion solution for broadcasters and content owners of any size.

The integration will benefit broadcasters and content owners who face unexpected needs for frame rate and format conversion, such as when footage that was expected to be 1080 50i turns out to be 720 30p, and there’s no option to reshoot, or when a client requests a clip for integration into a UHD 59p program, but the only version on the server is HD 50i.

Keeping a standards converter on standby for such situations is not cost-effective. That's why InSync and Hiscale have joined forces to create a new option for pay-per-use standards conversion — FrameFormer for FLICS. With FrameFormer for FLICS, users pay for time-limited use on their preferred cloud platform, so there’s no large upfront cost to start using a new converter, and the customer avoids being locked into a costly contract with a single vendor.

FrameFormer is a high quality, motion compensated standards converter that offers frame rate and format conversion including deinterlacing, up/down/cross conversion, aspect ratio conversion, cadence management, and SDR/HDR/WCG tools for all types of content, from sub-QCIF up to 8K and beyond. FrameFormer has been carefully designed and finely tuned over many years to provide reliable conversions with automated settings, enabling fast deployment without lengthy parameter setup.

Accessing FrameFormer via FLICS provides the ultimate in flexibility, enabling customers to use their in-house processing resources as far as they can stretch, then offload peak demand into the cloud as required. FLICS incorporates transcoding, open APIs for integration into any preferred workflow, autoscaling to handle incoming peak demand, and load distribution to make the most of available resources.

At IBC2018, Hiscale and InSync will demonstrate the FrameFormer for FLICS solution, which is already in evaluation with a major European broadcaster. The demonstration will show the outstanding quality InSync’s FrameFormer standards converter delivers within the Hiscale FLICS video transcoding platform.

“Linking up with Hiscale gave InSync a unique opportunity to partner with an agile and innovate company,” said Managing Director of InSync Technology Paola Hobson. “FrameFormer for FLICS is one of the most flexible solution for software standards conversion available in the market. It enables media companies to manage both high volume and occasional conversion needs with one integrated solution.”

“In working with InSync Technology, we add the highest quality media processing algorithms to our application,” said Tilo Skomudek, CEO of Hiscale. “Using our FLICS Elastic Transcoding Cluster with the new FrameFormer plug-in on standard server hardware or cloud VMs, we are offering a fully flexible product which reflects the customer needs of scalability, platform independence, and quality.”

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters). Hardware products supporting live conversion for all formats up to 8K are sold via OEM partnerships with world-leading broadcast manufacturers.

InSync’s FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU deployment, allowing users to avoid the restrictions of GPUs. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in support for Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems and is available in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro), as an integration into third party solutions (such as the Imagine Communications’ Zenium framework and Dalet AmberFin), or as stand-alone software for integration into bespoke workflows.

