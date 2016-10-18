Insurrection Media Taps Jordanna Fraiberg to Head Development

Insurrection Media, Inc. has hired veteran executive Jordanna Fraiberg to head development for the company, overseeing all aspects of its growing slate as well as its strategic partnerships with Skybound Entertainment, Abominable Pictures and HarperCollins.

A senior industry executive, producer and published author, Fraiberg has nearly two decades of experience in TV, film, and digital development. Most recently she helped launch a new original digital content initiative at Audible, an Amazon Company. Previously, she was VP, Production & Development for Village Roadshow Pictures Entertainment where she served for nine years helping shepherd projects such as The Dukes of Hazzard, License to Wed, Nights in Rodanthe, The Invasion and The Reaping.

“Jordanna is our dream creative executive, combining classic storytelling development skills and a passion for our innovative approach,” said Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, CEO of Insurrection Media. Van Rensselaer added, “Her direct experience as a writer gives her the wisdom and empathy to guide and inspire the talent Insurrection is so fortunate to work with.”

Fraiberg has authored two YA books, Our Song and In Your Room, both published by Razorbill/Penguin. She has also been a television writer, serving as Consulting Producer and writing four episodes for the TV series Duality developed by Televisa USA.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Insurrection and am greatly inspired by the company’s unique model, which empowers creators in the expanding digital TV and OTT landscapes,“ said Fraiberg. “Working with writers and directors is my passion, and I couldn’t be more excited to develop world class series with Kiliaen and his team.”

Fraiberg graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA from Harvard and went on to receive an M.Phil in English Studies with Distinction at Oxford.

Insurrection Media is an independent talent-friendly digital TV studio developing and producing high quality scripted shows for over-the-top video platforms as well as broadcast and cable networks internationally. Insurrection has a multi-year, exclusive comedy pod deal with Jonathan Stern (Wet Hot American Summer, Childrens Hospital) founder of Abominable Pictures and senior entertainment executive and producer Keith Quinn (Paramount Digital, Live Planet), and a multi- year SciFi production partnership with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and David Alpert of Skybound Entertainment. The company has a strategic relationship with HarperCollins where key books in SciFi, Drama, and Comedy are optioned and developed into digital video and linear television series. Its first comedy series Drive Share, created by and starring Rob Huebel & Paul Scheer will premiere on Seriously.TV in the U.S. and multiple international networks and platforms later this year. Insurrection Media is headquartered in Los Angeles.