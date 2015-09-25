INSURRECTION MEDIA INKS COMEDY POD DEAL WITH JONATHAN STERN OF ABOMINABLE PICTURES AND KEITH QUINN

LOS ANGELES, September 25, 2015 – Insurrection Media, Inc. has signed a multi-year, exclusive comedy pod deal with producer Jonathan Stern (“Wet Hot American Summer,” “Childrens Hospital”) founder of Abominable Pictures, and senior entertainment executive and producer Keith Quinn (Paramount Digital, Live Planet). In this partnership, Insurrection will provide the resources and support for Stern and Quinn to identify, develop, and produce world-class comedy series to be owned and distributed by Insurrection in the U.S. and overseas on a variety of over-the-top and linear video platforms.

Insurrection will have exclusive first-look rights to comedy projects identified and developed by Stern and Quinn. Additionally, Stern and Quinn will provide production services via Stern’s Abominable Pictures.

“The collaboration with Jon and Keith this past year reinforced my conviction that they are truly exceptional executive producers who have incredible instincts for finding daring hilarious projects and nurturing creators, writers, directors, actors, and crew to produce world class shows,” said Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, CEO of Insurrection Media. “They possess the rare quality of understanding what pleases both linear and digital video network buyers and consumers across all formats.”

While at FOX, Van Rensselaer structured, launched, and oversaw a live-action comedy incubation unit with Stern and Quinn that resulted in a series order for “Filthy Sexy Teen$” by Fullscreen. Additional projects they recently developed together are in active negotiations with several distribution platforms. “We are thrilled to continue working together with Kiliaen in this new endeavor,” said Stern and Quinn. “Insurrection will provide a unique opportunity for us to incubate projects in an environment that gives our collaborators the chance to present their vision more fully and quickly than traditional development.”

About Insurrection Media, Inc.

Insurrection Media is an independent talent-friendly digital TV studio developing and producing high quality scripted shows for over-the-top video platforms as well as broadcast and cable networks internationally. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles.

About Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn

Stern and Quinn’s collaboration began when Stern pitched Burning Love to Quinn at Paramount – the series, executive-produced by Stern, ran for three seasons on Yahoo! and then was elevated to air on E! The series marked Stern’s fourth digital-to-television success, and a key project on Quinn’s successful slate at Paramount Digital. Stern is the Emmy-winning executive producer of TV comedies Childrens Hospital, NTSF:SD:SUV, You’re Whole, Newsreaders, and Garfunkel and Oates. In digital, Stern also executive-produced Wainy Days, Horrible People, Hotwives of Orlando & Hotwives of Las Vegas on Hulu, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp on Netflix, the upcoming series Beef, and Filthy Sexy Teen$ premiering on Fullscreen. Quinn has held senior roles at Paramount Digital Entertainment, LivePlanet, Agility Studios, and Mark Burnett Productions and acted as an advisor for OTT/digital and original content initiatives to top management of Illumination Entertainment, Fox, Zodiak Media and Redbox. His track-record as producer and executive includes Project Greenlight (HBO); Running the Sahara (Feature Film); The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers (Hulu); Burning Love (Yahoo! and E!); Jackass 3.5 (Paramount); Fan Club (MSN); Race to E3 (XBOX); and Filthy Sexy Teen$ (Fullscreen).

Contact: Rachel McCallister / Karlyn Nelson MPRM rmccallister@mprm.com, knelson@mprm.com 323-933-3399