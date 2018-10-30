Insight TV‘s Immersive 4K UHD Content Available to Stream on Windows Devices

Amsterdam – 30 October 2018 -Insight TV, the world’s leading UHD 4K broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has announced that its 4K UHD content is now available to stream on all Universal Windows Platform (UWP) devices. Insight TV has made its content available to Windows* users by creating a sophisticated Windows Store Application and optimized for the latest Intel® Core™ processors.

This latest announcement further highlights the channel’s commitment to viewers around the world, developing sophisticated technology that enables more eyeballs with a simple to use interface. The app will deliver an optimum viewing experience on Windows devices, delivering a true 4K UHD entertainment hub with original shows and movies, with spectacular clarity.

“We’re really excited to announce the UWP launch date,” says Graeme Stanley, Chief Commercial Officer of Insight TV. “We have a very strong position in the market with unique, high-quality content that’s attractive to millennials worldwide. By creating this app optimized for the millions of PCs powered by Intel technology, we’re expanding our reach and continuing to provide additional ways for viewers to access our stunningly visual authentic content.”

“Insight TV has a very modern approach to content production and distribution for today’s viewers who want flexibility in how they watch these shows while maintaining the highest quality. By optimizing for the 4K UHD support built into the latest Intel® Core™ processors, Insight TV is able to deliver its sophisticated, optimum viewing experience to more people worldwide,” said Jeff Lawrence, General Manager and Sr. Executive Director of Content Protection Services, Software and Solutions Group at Intel.

Insight TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia and the USA. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, INSIGHT TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

