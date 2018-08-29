Insight TV to Provide LG TV Owners with Sophisticated Simple-to-Navigate TV App

Amsterdam, Netherlands – 28 August 2018 – INSIGHT TV, one of the world’s largest UHD HDR broadcasters and producers of native UHD content, has announced that its latest Insight TV 4K App will be available on LG’s webOS-based TVs starting September. With 50 hours of HDR content live ready to air, LG TV owners around the globe will benefit from the two companies’ collaboration and will be able to enjoy the latest shows in native 4K HDR content in various languages, with support for HLG or HDR10 formats. This collaboration highlights Insight TV’s commitment to delivering high-quality tools that enable consumers around the world to watch its stunning UHD HDR content.

Created by Accedo and officially launching on 31 August at IFA 2018 in Berlin, the Insight TV 4K App - provides a user-friendly experience that removes the often time-consuming and frustrating process of searching for content across multiple applications.

“Technology partnerships are a fundamental aspect of our business moving forward and we’re delighted to reveal this latest announcement with LG Electronics. Working in close conjunction with consumer electronics manufacturers, we can create simple to navigate applications that provide access to the highest quality content,” says Natalie Boot, Director Digital, Insight TV. “The big screen viewing experience for millennials is key and a recent Ampere Analysis Report highlights that Smart TVs have overtaken mobile phones for millennials viewing TV on a weekly basis. Since this demographic is our target audience, we will continue to cater to their requirements delivering unique Insight TV content based around trending global topics in UHD HDR, any time, anywhere.”

INSIGHT TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia and the USA. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, INSIGHT TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

