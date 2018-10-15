Insight TV Signs YouTube Stars Josh and Cody to Front New Social Influencer Adventure Show Urban Explorers

MIPCOM 2018, Cannes, France – Stand R8C19 – 15 October 2018 -Insight TV, the world’s leading UHD 4K broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has announced exciting new cast updates to its social influencer adventure show, Urban Explorers. Insight TV has secured YouTube sensations and professional urban explorers Josh and Cody as the show’s team leaders. Scheduled to premiere on Insight TV and Insight.TV in 2019, the show has 10x44-minute episodes.

Having made an exclusive selection of 20 of the most spectacular abandoned locations on the planet, Josh and Cody and their teams will visit them and will rank them based on four criteria of urban exploring. In each episode they invite a different exploring partner from around the world to join their team and help them in their quest. Each partner has their own urbex background and skillset and once they’ve met their team leaders, they head for their location.

In this up-close and personal adventure, the teams grant the audience an exclusive look into the world of urban exploration and their methods. They’ll visit different countries,

cultures, obstacles and dangers, and meet people connected to the location’s history. Each episode builds towards the climax, the arrival at and exploration of the abandoned locations. The teams will show and document everything they find, taking pictures along the way.

“This is a really cool show that highlights the incredible courage that’s required to explore these dangerous locations,” says Arun Maljaars, Director of Content & Channels, Insight TV. “These guys are dedicated to their community and to the exploration of buildings, structures and land that would terrify the average person. They will head to countries such as Moldova, Taiwan and Vietnam, to name a few. How will they cope and which team will be victorious?”

See Insight TV at MIPCOM 2018 on stand R8C19.

###

Insight TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia and the USA. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, INSIGHT TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

www.insight.tv

Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube

Insight TV PR & Coms Contact:

Poppy Mason-Watts

E: poppy.mason-watts@insight.tv

Punch Point Group:

Reid Spencer

M: (240) 688-0079

E: reid@punchpointgroup.com