INSIGHT TV Signs Major Distribution Deal with Dutch Telco KPN

Amsterdam 18 July 2018 - INSIGHT TV, the world’s leading UHD broadcasters and producers of native UHD HDR content covering action sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, has announced that it has signed a distribution deal with Dutch telecoms operator KPN. The agreement will allow viewers in the Netherlands to watch INSIGHT TV’s unique, high-quality 4K UHD HDR and HD content via KPN’s popular IPTV service.

KPN provides a wide range of services offering both 4K UHD and HD packages to suit the requirements of its subscribers. The 4K UHD package is made available via its award-winning 4K UHD TV receivers. KPN customers will be able to watch INSIGHT TV’s ground-breaking shows including Road to Gymkhana GRiD, King of the Hammers, THRU, Breaking Limits, DarkFEST and many more.

Graeme Stanley, Commercial Director of INSIGHT TV adds, “We’re thrilled to announce that we’re working with KPN. This latest distribution deal further underlines our strong position in the market. We are working with distributors and partners across the world so that more people have access to the best content in stunning 4K UHD HDR.”

About INSIGHT TV:

INSIGHT TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia and the USA. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, INSIGHT TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

