Insight TV Partners with Major Consumer Electronics Supplier TCL for Sophisticated Smart TV App

Amsterdam, Netherlands – 28 August 2018 – Insight TV, the world’s leading UHD broadcaster and producer of native UHD HDR content covering action sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, has announced that it has created and launched a Smart TV app in partnership with TCL, one of the fastest growing TV manufacturers. This latest technology partnership illustrates Insight TV’s roadmap in delivering high-quality tools that enable consumers around the world to watch its stunning UHD HDR content.

Launched globally for Android 5 and higher TCL television sets, the new Insight TV Smart TV app is easy for customers to navigate to find their favourite Insight TV UHD content.

“On the heels of several key technology partnerships, we’re delighted to be publicising this very important project with TCL. The company has a strong and growing brand in the world of consumer TVs, and with the availability of the Insight TV Smart TV app, together we’re bringing globally trending, compelling content to consumers around the world in beautiful UHD HDR mode,” commented Graeme Stanley, COO, Insight TV.

About Insight TV:

Insight TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia and the USA. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, Insight TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

