Insight TV Now Available to Viewers Across Latin America through the SES Ultra HD Platform

Amsterdam September 17, 2018 – Insight TV the world’s leading 4K UHD broadcaster and producer of native UHD HDR content covering action sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, today announced its foray into Latin America through SES’ Latin American Ultra HD platform.

Launched in April, SES’s new Ultra HD platform is an all-in-one package of pre-configured Ultra HD content, reception equipment, and satellite distribution hosted on SES-14 that will enable quick and easy Ultra HD deployments throughout Latin America. Viewers may now enjoy Insight TV’s action-packed, original series including “Chasing Monsters: El Nino”, “Road to Gymkhana”, “Surf Girls”, “The F2 Freestylers” and more.

‘’We have been partners with Insight TV since 2015. From launching Ultra HD channels in Europe via SES satellites, to joining SES’ North American Ultra HD platform to grow its audience beyond Europe in 2016, we are delighted to have the Ultra HD channel on our Latin American UHD platform so it can expand further,’’ said Steve Corda, Vice President, Media Platform North America at SES Video. ‘’In Latin America, demand for Ultra HD content doesn’t cease and has reached a critical mass since the World Cup. We are dedicated to helping industry players satisfy this demand as our satellites are the optimal way to deliver Ultra HD content to large audiences, and our platform the ideal place for Pay-TV operators and channels to get started in the region.’’

Robert Gold, VP for Americas of Insight TV. “Building on the incredible growth we have experienced in Europe, North America and Asia, this new distribution platform gives Insight TV a strong foothold in all of Latin America and enables us to deliver award-winning programming to millions of new 4K viewers.”

Like SES’ North America Ultra HD solution, the SES Latin America UHD platform is an end-to-end delivery system and is distributed over SES-14 at 47.5 degrees West. SES-14 provides delivery throughout Latin America and is home to SES’ leading Latin American Pay-TV neighborhood. SES is the unmatched leader in delivering HD and Ultra HD channels worldwide. In Latin America, it carries over 900 channels, of which almost 400 are in HD and Ultra HD.

###

About Insight TV:

Insight TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia, Latin America and South America. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, INSIGHT TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

www.insight.tv

Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube

INSIGHT TV PR & Communications Contact:

Poppy Mason-Watts

E: poppy.mason-watts@insight.tv

The Punch Point Group:

Liz Stein

E: liz@punchpointgroup.com

SES Communications Contact:

Markus Payer

Corporate Communications & PR

Tel. +352 710 725 500

E: Markus.Payer@ses.com

About SES

SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com