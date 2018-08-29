Insight TV Debuts ‘Surfing September’ Month With Six Original Content Shows

Amsterdam, Netherlands – 29 August 2018 – Insight TV, the world’s leading UHD 4K broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, is launching its hotly anticipated “Surfing September” month, focusing on the fashion, lifestyle and language of surf culture. “Surfing September”, will see the launch of six major new original surfing shows highlighting the adventures of these loyal communities across the world. What is the mindset of a big wave surfer? Why do they risk their lives everyday and what does it take to be one of the greatest surfers on the planet? The shows, which will answer these questions and more, will air throughout September on Insight TV channels and Insight.TV.

Chasing Monsters:El Nino takes an exclusive look into the unique lives of big wave surfers as they pursue the storms of the 2016 El Nino season in search of the biggest waves on the planet — from Hawaii to California. The show features a number of big names including surf legends Albee Layer, Ben Wilkinson, Keali’i Mamala, Niccolo and Francisco Porcella, Trevor Carlson, Will and Cliff Skudin, Aaron Gold and many more, as well as sponsored professional skim boarder and up-and-coming talent, Brad Domke.

Lost In is a thrilling new series that takes viewers to distant islands as some of the world’s best surfers uncover new surfing spots in unlikely areas. It consists of four standalone episodes in Indonesia, Tasmania, Fiji and Java.

Day of Days on Thundercloud Reef tells the story of one of the world’s most spectacular waves in Fiji called Cloudbreak — from its ancient heritage to the swell that rocked the Volcom Fiji Pro.

Surf Girls follows the story of three German girls who spend their time skateboarding and surfing in Cape Town, South Africa, while promoting a photo shoot for a swimwear brand.

Maverick Moments trails several big wave surfers as they struggle to balance their personal lives with their passion to ride the biggest waves across the globe. They travel the world at a moment’s notice with no guarantees that the surf conditions will meet their expectations.

Lift Off is an adventure reality series following Jokke Sommer, one of the world’s best wingsuit pilots, and Niccolo Porcella, a world-class big wave surfer, as they attempt to switch sports. They must navigate a path of friendship, love and danger, as they attempt to achieve their dreams. Their mission takes them to Hawaii, Dubai, France, Italy, Switzerland and Norway.

“Surfing September will give surf fans around the world the chance to get under the skin of pro surfers. Using vivid cinematography from exquisite locations, the shows will explain what drives these guys to do what they do,” says Arun Maljaars, Director Content & Channels at Insight TV. “Viewers will experience the huge highs, such as surfing waves up to 20 metres at beautiful beaches, and dramatic lows, like getting pummeled by a mountain of water only to come up for air before getting pummeled again. They will discover why this tight knit community risk their lives every single day for the thrill of this adrenalin-fueled deadly chase.”

