Insight TV Commissions Martial Arts Extravaganza The Story of Masters in Partnership with CJ ENM

MIPCOM 2018, Cannes, France – Stand R8C19 – 15 October 2018 -Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, has announced that it is building on its successful production partnership with South Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM at MIPCOM 2018, with the co-production of a new 3x60-minute show The Story of Masters. This highly anticipated new show is supported by the Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA).

Hosted by Hollywood actor Dan Fogler, who stars in the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and blockbuster Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Story of Masters will examine the roots of martial arts and its incredible disciplines, exploring how martial arts has made an impact on societies in different cultures around the world.

The series will see Dan travel around the world in search of martial arts stories and legends, reflecting on the huge influence that this incredible combat sport has had on modern civilization. He will travel from Egypt to Rome, from China to Japan and Korea, ending back home in the US. Throughout the series Dan is accompanied by local contributors and together they will look at all the different martial arts forms. Just like the discipline itself, Dan’s journey is one of Yin and Yang with physical and spiritual learnings.

“This is a huge show, which covers a multitude of martial arts techniques and disciplines that span centuries and continents and will fascinate fight fans and non-fight fans alike,” says Arun Maljaars, Director of Content and Channels, Insight TV. “We’re delighted to partner CJ ENM on this project and to highlight our continued strong commitment of bringing unique authentic programmes to our global community.”

Jaehyuk Lee, Executive Producer at CJ ENM said, “The Story of Masters is epic in scale and adventure, combining timeless wisdom with modern day applications that viewers around the world can appreciate and relate to regardless of their age, gender, or body type. We’re looking forward to working with Insight TV and making it!”

