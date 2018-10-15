Insight TV Announces Launch of Brand Solutions and Media Sales Division

Amsterdam, October 15, 2018 - Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD channel, announces the launch of its brand solutions and media sales department. By creating this consolidated offering, Insight is now able to offer brands fully integrated partnerships, with bespoke solutions and the flexibility to pick and choose genres and formats.

Through unique content production and amplification services, all within Insight TV’s owned media infrastructure, Insight TV enables brands to deepen their engagement, increase their reach and deliver compelling marketing strategies via its linear and SVOD platform.

Offerings include long and short-form content, active and passive product integration, global influencer talent access, on ground activations and more – enabling brands to get into the heart of their millennial audience. This can be shared and extended across consumers’ most relevant touch points in every market; from linear TV, to live events, to social and digital platforms.

Insight TV consolidates its new division with the promotion of two key leaders and the addition of three members to the new team.

Natalie Boot has been promoted to Director of Media Sales and will oversee the new brand solutions team in addition to all sales. Natalie previously served as Director of Digital at Insight TV and has been with the company since 2014 and the launch of the business.

Mirko Oosthoek has been promoted to Head of Advertising and Sponsorships. Mirko has been at Insight TV for over two years and is now responsible for both ad sales and sponsorship on Insight TV’s international tv channels and digital platforms. He will also manage the relationships with the sales houses in the different regions.

Nick Leaf joins Insight TV as Head of Global Brand Partnerships. With over 20 years’ experience, Nick has worked at media powerhouses Viacom, Turner Entertainment, MTV Networks and Warner Brothers. At Insight TV, Nick is on the lookout for even more exciting brand opportunities utilising Insight TV’s world class story-telling content, and integrated creative executions.

Further cementing Insight TV’s commitment to expanding its sales footprint, Jack Solesbury joins the team as Head of Content and Format Sales. Jack has experience managing worldwide sales of home entertainment for a number of brands including StudioCanal TV and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. At Insight TV, Jack will focus on selling Insight TV’s content (and formats) to broadcasters and platforms.

Oliver Taprogge joins the team as Director of Distribution. Most recently Oliver was Director of content at Unitymedia where he oversaw content agreements with VOD partners. Oliver will oversee all global distribution deals at Insight TV.

The branded solutions and media sales team is responsible for leading the company in experimenting with new ways to tell brand stories that attract consumer engagement – leveraging Insight TV’s original productions, its global influencer network and consumer insights to help brands deliver entertainment to their target audience.

Graeme Stanley, Chief Commercial Officer says “As an agile start up, with content at the heart of our business, we are unrivalled in our ability to produce impactful creative and global content, unlock new opportunities, deliver incredible value for the brands we work with and share our content globally.

With the team’s wealth of experience and Natalie’s vision for the department, I am confident we will energise brand partnerships and format sales. These latest senior hires pave the way to our vision of giving brands a new and fully tailored solution to deliver content their consumers want.”

Insight TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia and the USA. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, INSIGHT TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

