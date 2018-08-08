Insight TV and Monster Energy Continue Creative Storytelling Partnership with the Commission of Born To

Amsterdam, Netherlands – August 8, 2018 – Insight TV, the world’s leading UHD 4K broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, continues to expand its strong creative production partnership with Monster Energy, with the commission of Born To. A 13-episode series of inspiring documentary films, Born To is scheduled to launch later this year on Insight TV channels and Insight.TV. The series reflects Insight TV’s philosophy of authentic content creation based around thought-provoking characters, highlighting topical issues and experiences that are important to younger generations globally. Born To was produced by award-winning production company Velocity.

Born To is a series of life-affirming short films, which tell emotionally-charged stories of talented and successful athletes at the top of their game. Each episode of this stunningly visual show will follow the personal story of triumph over defeat, highlighting the individual’s passion, drive and motivation. The series includes the story of Sweden’s Emma Dahlstrom, a free style skier at the top of her game. Derailed by a couple of untimely knee injuries during her come-up, she has reasserted her dominance over the rest of the women’s field by handily taking the win at the 2015 Winter X Game. In the show, Emma shares what it takes to overcome injuries and how to get back to the top.

“We have a very strong creative partnership with Monster Energy that enables us to tap into trending global topics and lifestyle ideals,” says Arun Maljaars, Director Content & Channels at Insight TV. “We’re providing a platform for younger generations that reflects their everyday challenges and future aspirations with stunningly beautiful content shot in the highest quality. We look forward to announcing further major partnership projects with Monster Energy in the coming weeks.”

About Insight TV:

Insight TV specialises in Entertainment, Action Sports and Lifestyle content all filmed in 4K UHD HDR, reaching millions of homes in Europe, Asia and the USA. Committed to pushing the boundaries of linear and non-linear broadcasting, INSIGHT TV’s range of programming combines epic storytelling in the highest quality.

