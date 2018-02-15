Inscape Partners with Dativa to Speed Customer Adoption of Smart TV Data

San Francisco and London Feb 15, 2018. Inscape, the Smart TV data company with glass-level insights from nearly 8 million Smart TVs, announced today that it has selected Dativa as a preferred professional services partner. Dativa is a data-centric professional services company that helps customers with onboarding, including setting up data feeds, pipeline construction, ingest and storage of data lakes, modeling or transforming data for their specific applications, and application construction.

"It’s one thing to sell a company glass-level data that will change their business, it’s another matter helping them navigate how to implement that internally. Michael Collette, Tom Weiss and the folks at Dativa have shown the ability to accelerate and optimize adoption of our data for the benefit of customers," said Jodie McAfee, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Inscape.

"Granular data is transforming the TV business," said Michael Collette, CEO of Dativa, "but transformation itself is challenging work. We're delighted to be a preferred partner with Inscape because it enables us to do what we do best - to help companies realize their transformation objectives, to get up and running quickly, and to maximize the value they get out of the new data that they have licensed."

As a preferred professional services partner, Dativa's consultants, data scientists and data engineers will have deep access to the details and specifics of Inscape data. This access will enable Dativa to give the best service to Inscape customers and in turn help customers do more with the data they license.

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape's TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs, and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency, and actionability to the global TV marketplace. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc. and later acquired by VIZIO, Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.

About Dativa

Dativa is a global consulting firm offering data consulting and engineering services to companies that want to build and implement strategies to put data to work. Dativa works with primary data generators, businesses harvesting their own internal data, data-centric service providers, data brokers, agencies, media buyers and media sellers.

Founded in 2012 as Genius Digital and rebranded to Dativa in 2017 when Michael Collette, former CEO of Cognitive Networks and then GM of Inscape, joined as CEO.