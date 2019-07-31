Narrative Adds Smart TV Data Through Partnership with Inscape

New York and San Francisco, Calif. — Narrative, a data commercialization platform and marketplace making the data economy more transparent and efficient, today announced a strategic relationship with Inscape, the leading provider of smart TV viewing data. By integrating Inscape’s ACR-generated, glass level insights from more than 11 million smart TVs into Narrative’s raw data marketplace, companies gain access to a suite of tools that make it easy to standardize, price, manage and distribute data and the ability to integrate data into all platforms and applications.

In 2018 the global revenue for data sales was $19.2 billion and 80 percent of data buyers expect to spend more in 2019. The race is on for both buyers and sellers to capitalize on the promise of big data. Narrative’s platform centralizes and simplifies the data transaction ecosystem and automates data acquisition and distribution efforts.

“For the data economy to have less friction, marketers and publishers need to operationalize their data strategies as efficiently as possible, without giving up strategic control,” said Founder and CEO of Narrative Nick Jordan. “By integrating Inscape’s Smart TV data, we are rounding out our full spectrum data marketplace and giving marketers access to more precise data sets.”

Narrative’s platform consists of two software products, Acquire and Distribute, as well as a transparent, raw data marketplace creating the industry’s first end-to-end data acquisition and distribution platform. By integrating the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data from Inscape, Narrative makes it easy for growth marketers and data scientists to discover, license raw data, create custom data strategies, access analytics, and integrate data into all platforms and applications.

“Plain and simple, Narrative makes data monetization and acquisition more efficient by bridging the gap between first and third party data without compromising consumer privacy,” said Greg Hampton, Vice President of Business Development at Inscape.

About Narrative

Narrative operates a technology platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and DTC companies leverage Narrative’s technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative’s raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc., the company operated as Cognitive before being acquired by VIZIO. Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.