LiveRamp Adds Smart TV Data Through Partnership with Inscape

San Francisco and Santa Clara Calif. -- July 26, 2018 -- Inscape, the leading provider of smart TV viewing data and LiveRamp®, an Acxiom® company (NASDAQ: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, today announced a partnership to connect LiveRamp’s IdentityLinkTM ID with Inscape’s ACR-generated, glass level insights from nearly nine million smart TVs. This will allow marketers to better understand and connect with their customers. In turn, consumers will be able to benefit from more relevant brand interactions that are coordinated across digital and traditional channels.

This partnership brings the largest screen in the home, the TV, into the fold of devices measured for data-driven marketers and provides a holistic view of consumer audiences with TV viewing data that has granularity, precision and scale. Bringing together the largest independent deterministic identity graph in the market from LiveRamp with the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data from Inscape, allows platform partners and marketers to match online and offline data to smart TV viewing data. This intelligence helps inform marketing campaigns, advertising creative and more accurately target, optimize and segment specific and relevant interactions with consumers.

“This is a very strategic integration that brings the speed, scale and transparency of Inscape’s smart TV viewing data to LiveRamp’s ecosystem platform partners, agencies and brands who leverage LiveRamp for identity resolution,” said Allison Metcalfe, General Manager of the TV at LiveRamp. “By tying viewership to LiveRamp’s IdentityLink ID, LiveRamp is making it possible for marketers to take a data-driven approach to better plan, target and measure their omnichannel marketing efforts.”

Marketers can map granular program or ad viewing data at the device level to any IdentityLink matched data set. Matching against near-real time smart TV data gives marketers access to the information needed to better personalize and optimize marketing campaigns, understand ad exposures against cross-device/platform KPIs and measure business outcomes. LiveRamp platform partners can ingest smart TV viewing data tied to IdentityLink and bring TV touchpoints into their services offered for cross-platform analytics and measurement.

“As new advanced television efforts and initiatives evolve, having a strong identity link between device-level television viewing data and first and third-party data sets is imperative,” said Greg Hampton, VP of Business Development at Inscape. “LiveRamp is making it possible for marketers to plan future marketing initiatives based on real data and better understand the results of omnichannel campaigns.”

