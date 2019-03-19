Comcast’s FreeWheel Taps Into Screen-Level Smart TV Data with Inscape

San Francisco, Calif. – (March 19, 2019) – FreeWheel, a Comcast company, and global advertising management solution, today announced an agreement with Inscape, the smart TV data company with viewing data from more than 10 million VIZIO smart TVs in the U.S.

Inscape maintains the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data using automated content recognition (ACR) technologies. The terms of the deal give FreeWheel the right to use Inscape smart TV viewing data for modeling representativeness for demographic and consumer audience segments used in the selling of national TV advertising campaigns.

“Inscape’s data will enable development of a robust nationally representative model for U.S. TV viewing data in all 210 DMAs, all major cable, satellite and telco pay-TV distributors, and over-the-air TV households,” said Claudio Marcus, General Manager for the FreeWheel Data Platform.

FreeWheel, which works with global media brands and major entertainment networks around the world, plans to use the national representativeness models to help forecast National U.S. delivery of demographic and consumer-segment-specific ad impressions for its customers which include NBCU, Fox, Discovery, Scripps, and Viacom in the U.S.

“While FreeWheel sets the standard for so much of the broader TV economy, using Inscape viewing data will help to bolster the quality, speed and reliability of FreeWheel’s advanced TV advertising offerings and ability for marketers to reach consumers across the new TV landscape,” said Jodie McAfee, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Inscape.

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc., the company operated at Cognitive before being acquired by VIZIO. Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We power the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit www.freewheel.tv, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.