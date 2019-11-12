Discovery Partners With Inscape To Drive Next-Generation Measurement Capabilities

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced a strategic partnership with Inscape, the leading provider of Smart TV viewing data and a subsidiary of VIZIO, to enhance TV measurement across the media company’s TV footprint in the U.S. Inscape’s next-generation capabilities will add to Discovery’s expanding set of advanced measurement products and tools.

The partnership enables Discovery to utilize screen-verified, opt-in viewing data from more than 12 million Smart TVs in the U.S. for a variety of measurement and campaign optimization use cases, including enhanced ratings, holistic cross-platform audience insights, and tune-in measurement.

“With new players, new data sets and new companies truly committed to innovating, Discovery believes the time is right to rearchitect media measurement and currency around new players in the industry and unlock value for our partners,” said David Leavy, Chief Corporate Operating Officer, Discovery, Inc. “Inscape is one of the most dynamic companies in the space, and we are excited to be their partner and leverage their real time approach to audience segmentation, viewing measurement, consumer behavior and more. The current approach is too inefficient and we believe with Inscape and all of our efforts across media measurement, we can reimagine how audience measurement is captured and sold across the new products and platforms of the future and create more value overall.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Discovery and look forward to partnering with them on innovations that move their business and the entire industry forward,” said Jodie McAfee, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Inscape.

Enhanced Ratings

Discovery will use the largest single source of Automated Content Recognition (ACR) data in the United States to supplement its panel-based Nielsen data across all DMAs. The second-by-second, near real-time data will provide Discovery with a fast and reliable way to understand viewing trends. When ACR data is combined with other data sets, it can provide unparalleled insight into the various audience segments who are viewing Discovery content and who are exposed to its advertisers.

Holistic Cross Platform Audience Insights

Using near real-time household viewing data, Discovery will gain the ability to better understand the behaviors of its viewing audience across its TV Everywhere (TVE), VOD and linear environments and how exposure to content on one platform may lead to viewing on another. This conversion analysis will help the media company better understand viewer journeys across platforms and develop advertising opportunities.

Tune-In Measurement and Campaign Optimization

Integration of Inscape data will also be used to understand how show promos drive tune-in across all viewing environments. Discovery can use this capability for in-flight campaign optimization that ensures smarter, more efficient use of advertising time to realize cost savings and unlock net new earnings across its platforms. For instance, in conjunction with the recent launch of Discovery’s DTC product initiative, Food Network Kitchen, Inscape data will be used to help with attribution models developed by the media company.

Discovery is an active part of the consortium Project OAR, where it works closely with Inscape, VIZIO, and leading media companies and agencies on establishing addressable advertising standards for connected TVs.

About Discovery, Inc.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive and comprehensive TV viewing analytics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc., the company operated as Cognitive Networks before being acquired by VIZIO. Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business, which include the risk factors disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding investing in the Company's programming, strategic growth initiatives, and the effects of the Scripps Networks acquisition and related transactions. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.