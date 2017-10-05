Inscape And Sorenson Media Partner To Bring Near Real-Time Analytics To Broadcast Television

SAN FRANCISCO and SALT LAKE CITY - October 5, 2017 -- Inscape, the leading provider of ACR data from millions of smart TVs and Sorenson Media, the leading provider of addressability and TV measurement solutions, today announced a strategic relationship that brings digital measurement capabilities to broadcast television stations.

The Inscape and Sorenson Media alliance is resulting in massive and rapid adoption of complementary technologies. To date, more than 80 TV stations are using Sorenson Media’s Spark Station Analytics, which is powered by Inscape’s second-by-second data, to better understand viewership habits and trends.

Spark Analytics enables local broadcasters to benefit from the scale of broadcast coupled with the power and accuracy of digital. Leveraging the internet-connectivity of smart TVs, local broadcasters are able to understand station performance including device-based audience share, audience flow and demographics.

Inscape’s data coupled with Sorenson’s analytics platform provides broadcasters a near-instant-read on what segments, shows, and dayparts are keeping viewers tuned in as well as down-to-the-second detail on when viewers tune out. Customizable reporting allows broadcasters to compare their shows to the local and cable competition to understand trends and averages over time.

“Sorenson Media has been able to drive massive adoption of Inscape data very quickly because it fills an important knowledge gap,” said Jodie McAfee, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Inscape. “Utilizing data from smart TVs will reshape the way TV is measured and acted upon probably faster than many realize. Our partnership with Sorenson Media is a solid anecdote for the adoption of such data.”

Sorenson Media, which pioneers addressability and interactivity at scale, is leveraging the reliability and speed of Inscape’s smart TV data to help build out the next generation infrastructure for local broadcasters.

“This data not only gives broadcasters more accurate timely data, it also lays the groundwork for the growth of programmatic and addressable advertising, creating better experiences for consumers, at scale,” said Stefan Maris, SVP of Product Strategy & Partnerships from Sorenson Media.

Spark Analytics also provides video playback which enables clients to view multiple shows alongside minute by minute viewership data. These attention metrics give TV broadcasters the ability to make time-sensitive programming decisions, and supplies sales teams with near real-time reporting on the number of advertising and viewer impressions.

“Local broadcasters are an important part of the TV economy and are increasingly a driving factor for linear tune-in,” said TV analyst Alan Wolk. “And as TV changes to become more addressable, the local ad inventory will become more of a premium because it has a higher likelihood of driving someone to a store or dealership and it will be easier to test and quantify in pockets.”

More About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc. and later acquired by VIZIO, Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.

About Sorenson Media

Founded in 1995, Sorenson Media provides trusted solutions to the broadcast television industry and is an innovator in next generation television - the fusing of the power and scale of broadcast TV with the data and addressability of digital. Using the capabilities of Internet-connected devices to deliver addressability, interactivity, and measurement, Sorenson Media's Spark platform provides broadcasters and advertisers with a complete toolkit to enable, enhance and improve the TV content and advertising viewing experience. For more information, visit www.sorensonmedia.com and follow us on Twitter, @sorensonmedia.