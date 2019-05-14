4INFO Adds Smart TV Data Through Partnership with Inscape

San Jose and San Francisco, Calif. — 4INFO, an identity and media solutions company, today announced a strategic relationship with Inscape, the leading provider of smart TV viewing data. By integrating Inscape’s ACR-generated, glass level insights from more than 11 million smart TVs, with 4INFO’s advanced TV platform — marketers are better able to match online and offline data to smart TV viewing data with accuracy, reach and scale.

Combining 4INFO’s Advanced TV solutions, powered by its Custom Connected Identity Map™ (CCIM) — with the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data from Inscape, helps inform marketing campaigns, advertising creative and more accurately target, optimize and segment specific interactions with consumers.

“In the world of advanced TV — an effective identity solution has to deliver on scale, accuracy and cross-screen capabilities required from these increasingly complex data ecosystems,” said Tim Jenkins, CEO for 4INFO. “By matching 4INFO’s unique identity mapping capabilities with Inscape’s Smart TV data, we are able to provide a holistic view of audience data without compromising consumer privacy.”

Marketers can map the granular program or ad viewing data at the device level to any matched data set. Matching against near-real-time smart TV data gives marketers the ability to measure campaigns based on meaningful business outcomes and understand ad exposures against cross-platform analytics and measurement.

“4INFO is making it possible for media companies, brands and marketers to plan future marketing initiatives based on real viewing data that we’re generating from millions of connected TVs and gaining a better understanding for the business outcomes and results of omnichannel campaigns,” said Greg Hampton, Vice President of Business Development at Inscape.

About 4INFO

4INFO is an identity and media solutions company, solving the digital and TV convergence. 4INFO’s platform powers people-based marketing with its patented Bullseye ID®— a persistent, accurate match key that maps consumers to all of their connected devices in a household as well as to valuable consumer data, including CRM data —without compromising privacy. 4INFO provides customers superior match rates for their data, which allows them to use it at scale for both advertising and marketing purposes. 4INFO is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in New York and Detroit. To learn more, visit 4INFO.com.

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV marketplace. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc., the company operated as Cognitive before being acquired by VIZIO. Inscape operates as a wholly owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.