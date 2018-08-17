a4 Partners with Inscape to Deliver Smart TV Insights to Marketers and MVPDs

SAN FRANCISCO – August 16, 2018 – a4, the cross-screen addressable media company launched by Altice USA in 2018, has partnered with Inscape Data Inc., the leading provider of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data, to augment its set-box data with data from nearly nine million connected VIZIO TVs.

a4’s platform makes it easy for marketers to plan and deliver cross-screen, addressable media campaigns on a national, local and even a household level. Integrating Inscape, the largest single source of opt-in Smart TV viewing data available to license in the U.S., helps a4 solve the complex puzzle of audience targeting for networks and marketers.

“Partnering with Inscape solidifies our national footprint and allows us to expand our portfolio and capabilities into OTT media and analytics,” says John Povey, SVP Marketing and Analytics at a4. “Adding their data allows us to extend our reach and capabilities beyond linear with near-real time Smart TV insights.”

With this partnership, a4 adds insights collected from nearly nine million Smart TVs to its footprint of more than 90 million households, 85 percent of broadband subscribers and one billion devices in the U.S. That data includes de-identified Altice USA subscriber data and viewership and device-level data from MVPDs across the country, which a4 receives in exchange for providing MVPDs with its platform.

“a4 understands that in order to deliver relevant marketing campaigns in an omnichannel world, marketers need to have access to scaled, granular and fast television viewing data for greater targeting and unprecedented ad measurement,” said Greg Hampton, VP of Business Development at Inscape. “We look forward to this collaboration, adding actionable TV data into their offering and watching the impact and value it brings for their customers.”

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of Smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc. and later acquired by VIZIO, Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.

About a4

a4 is a brand of Altice USA and the company’s advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. a4 enables advertisers to reach more than 90 million U.S. households on television through cable networks, on-demand and addressable inventory across the U.S., and more than 45 million U.S. households through authenticated, privacy-compliant IP addressability supported by rich data sets and powerful analytics and attribution services in a simple, user-friendly way.