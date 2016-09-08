INNOVATION THEATER, INNOVATION AVENUE AT SCTE/ISBE CABLE-TEC EXPO® 2016 TO SHOWCASE TRANSFORMATION CATALYSTS

SEPT. 8, 2016 (Exton, PA)—Technological breakthroughs that will hit the market in the next five years and trends that are redefining cable today—including HDR, DOCSIS® 3.1, energy management, and advanced education that maximizes ROI—will be in the spotlight when the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), unveil Innovation Avenue and Innovation Theater at SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2016 this month in Philadelphia.

Strategically positioned on the Expo exhibit floor, Innovation Avenue, Innovation Theater, and participant Meeting Rooms will be focal points during the show, encompassing: presentations, panel discussions, displays, and other activities that represent the nexus between technological advances and business opportunities for cable operators and technology partners.

The Innovation area will be opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 by SCTE/ISBE President and CEO Mark Dzuban and Shaw Communications Executive Vice President and CTO Zoran Stakic, who is serving as program chair of Expo 2016. Over three days, the area will feature an array of new thinking, including:

A kick-off presentation debuting SCTE/ISBE’s new expert development system, which combines the latest developments in cognitive science with SCTE/ISBE’s technical expertise, unparalleled industry relationships, and deep community of experts to create a learning environment that generates measureable results for the industry;

A panel of technology experts who will address new developments in video resolution, including ideation around the future of television, the proven value of 4K HDR in the wake of the 2016 Olympic Games, solutions that enable delivery of HDR content, and the ability of operators to operationalize and deploy HDR;

Exhibits showcasing how cable system operators can reduce unnecessary power consumption in the headend and can reduce networks’ reliance on the traditional power grid, in conjunction with the principles of SCTE/ISBE’s APSIS™ standard (SCTE/ISBE 216);

Presentations on how programmable silicon, Software Defined Networking (SDN), and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) can open networks, accelerate new service delivery, reduce costs, and increase customer responsiveness and satisfaction; and

Sessions that will address the challenges cable operators have within the access network, and the opportunities for traditional wireline, wireless, and next-generation solutions.

“The exhibit floor at SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo annually is a showcase for new developments in our industry,” said Chris Bastian, senior vice president and CTO of SCTE/ISBE. “Innovation Avenue and Innovation Theater are designed to channel many of the best ideas into a single forum that will stretch the limits of the industry’s thinking.”

Innovation Avenue and Innovation Theater presenting organizations include ADTRAN, ARRIS, CableLabs®, Dolby, Ericsson, Greenlee Communications, Harmonic, Juniper Networks, SCTE/ISBE, Technetix, and VMWare. Meeting Room participants include Antronix, CableLabs, Greenlee Communications, Guavus, Oracle Communications, PenguinData Workforce Management, Rovi Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, SCTE/ISBE, and Technicolor, as well as Casa Systems and Quorvo. A complete list and descriptions of the Innovation Avenue displays, Innovation Theater presentations, and Meeting Room partners will soon be available at http://expo.scte.org.

SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the industry’s technology future. As a nexus for operators, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technology, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features the SCTE/ISBE IP Challenge, sponsored by Cisco; the International Cable-Tec Games; and valuable learning that is driven by peer-to-peer interaction and networking. Expo conference sessions, exhibits, and other activities will be conducted Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 27-29. In addition, three two-day Boot Camps—one on DOCSIS® 3.1, one on FTTx, and one on Wireless Broadband—will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 26; participants in these programs can earn technology certifications. Information on registration options for SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® and the Expo Boot Camps is at http://expo.scte.org/attendees/registration-types-and-pricing/.

