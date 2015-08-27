INGEÑUITY Launches Today by David & Sarah Chavez and Sol Trujillo

INGEÑUITY LAUNCHES TO ADDRESS THE "NEW AMERICAN MAINSTREAM"

NEW BRANDED CONTENT & EXPERIENTIAL AGENCY UNITES CORPORATE PIONEER SOL TRUJILLO WITH LATINPOINTE’S DAVID AND SARAH CHAVEZ

INGEÑUITY to Launch a Series of "People-Connecting" Platforms including a National Speakers Bureau and a Multi-City Tour with Soledad O'Brien

Kansas City, August 27, 2015 – In a move reflective of the changing demographics where the power of diversity is the driving force of American capitalism, prominent international business executive Sol Trujillo has joined with veteran Latino content and event producers and founders of Latinpointe, David and Sarah Chavez to form INGEÑUITY. INGEÑUITY is a content and experiential event firm that creates, designs and produces groundbreaking signature platforms connecting the world's most recognizable brands to people experiences, the three founders announced today. The Company's vision is to be a leader in designing exciting new, broad-based media, digital and live event property platforms in culture, music, sports, comedy, excellence and success.

"INGEÑUITY is a growth building agency for entities looking to connect with diverse audiences from influencers to millions of consumers," said Sol Trujillo, INGEÑUITY Investor. "We simply will be brand-building through innovation, delivering high-profile and meaningful 'connection' opportunities for clients.”

As part of its focus on the New American Mainstream, INGEÑUITY simultaneously is announcing its Success and Excellence Platforms.

The Success Platform will focus on sharing American stories of inspiration and motivation through the creation of SUCCESS STORIES LIVE! Speakers & Tours. The speakers bureau will launch in late September with 40 of the most accomplished, creative, and motivational speakers across the country, including celebrities, journalists, business & corporate executives, athletes, and national community leaders. To launch the Tours Division, INGEÑUITY also announced that it has joined with broadcast journalist and philanthropist Soledad O'Brien, to co-produce a three-month, multi-city college tour this fall.

The company's Excellence Platform will develop and produce high-profile awards recognition programs spotlighting contributions of Latinos across the United States. INGEÑUITY will executive produce "The 28th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards,” one of the most prestigious Washington D.C. Hispanic events and a PBS Network television special. The company has also co-created and will once again produce the "Los Angeles Times Latinos de Hoy Awards." INGEÑUITY CEO David Chavez is credited with creating past groundbreaking awards television specials in English and Spanish as a co-founder of the ABC network "ALMA Awards" and as co-creator of the Univision network "Tecate Premios Deportes."

"Sol's partnership has fueled the building of a team of branding, social media and connection innovators, along with our seasoned event producers to create a full service offering, " said Sarah Ruiz Chavez, INGEÑUITY President. “Our new name INGEÑUITY is all about our approach, execution, and how we are developing programs and properties reflective of the new mainstream growth."

Corporate Brands working with INGEÑUITY created or produced content and events are AMC Theatres, Macy's, Southwest Airlines and the Los Angeles Times to name a few.

About INGEÑUITY:

INGEÑUITY is a business growth agency connecting +people +brands +experiences changing millions of lives and communities. We believe in pioneering and transforming experiences that turn feelings into action through event marketing, signature platforms, TV specials, concerts, conventions, galas, speakers & tours, exhibitions and world-renowned celebrity relationships. More information: WeAreIngenuity.com, @weare_ingenuity.

About Sol Trujillo:

Sol Trujillo is an international business executive with three decades of experience as CEO of high-cap global companies in the US, EU, and Asia-Pac. A digital pioneer and long-time practitioner of market-based management, Sol was an early champion high-speed broadband and the mobile Internet to stimulate productivity and innovation across all sectors of the economy. He has served on many major corporate boards including Target, Bank of America, PepsiCo, EDS, Orange, Telstra and Gannett.