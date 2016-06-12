InfoComm 2016: SpeechLine Digital Wireless - Dedicated to Speech

Las Vegas – At InfoComm 2016, Sennheiser is showcasing its groundbreaking SpeechLine Digital Wireless system, the first digital wireless microphone to be designed exclusively for speech applications. SpeechLine Digital Wireless was designed following extensive research by Sennheiser and extensive consultation with users, technicians and integrators, and was the first solution to meet the demand for a wireless microphone purely dedicated to speech. InfoComm 2016 sees the audio specialist present an expanded range of capabilities enabling simultaneous, multi-room implementations of multiple SpeechLine systems, alongside Dante support for IP network compatibility and effortless management via the new Sennheiser Control Cockpit software.

“Our aim was to develop the first microphone to be optimally designed for the spoken word and public speaking,” explained Kai Tossing, Portfolio Manager at Sennheiser Business Communication. “Therefore, we wanted to know exactly which features are the most important, not only for users but also for technicians and decision-makers, and we needed to find out what their special requirements are when it comes speech applications.”

The specialists at Sennheiser held detailed discussions with the focus groups and carried out intensive research. Their findings: the most important requirements placed on microphones for speech applications are easy installation and operation, a high level of reliability and future-proof technology. “In order to meet the needs of our customers, our engineers developed a completely new wireless microphone from scratch,” said Kai Tossing. Installation, operation and adjustment are easier than those of any other microphone. Once the microphone has been configured, users do not require any audio know-how – it is already built-in. This enables speakers to focus entirely on their speech during meetings, lectures or presentations instead of having to think about the microphone they are using.

Experience simplicity

The microphone also makes the technician’s job easier during the set-up process. SpeechLine Digital Wireless has an Automatic Frequency Management feature that automatically searches for free frequencies on-site, thus eliminating the need for time-consuming frequency planning in advance.

Integrated Audio Level Management automatically adapts the system to the application scenario and the speaker. As a result, the system ensures optimum speech intelligibility at all times.

100 percent reliable

In order to ensure stable and high-quality wireless transmission at all times during a speech or presentation, Sennheiser’s developers attached great importance to the aspect of reliability. If wireless transmission is disturbed, Automatic Interference Management automatically and seamlessly switches the system to an alternative free frequency. The lithium-ion battery technology used in SpeechLine Digital Wireless provides a battery life of more than 15 hours. In addition to various flexible charging possibilities, the battery can also be conveniently recharged via USB if required, making it much easier to arrange several consecutive lectures. Optimum speech intelligibility is guaranteed at all times by various selectable sound profiles and sound processing algorithms, such as presets for bass-intensive male voices or high female voices.

Equipped for the future

Thanks to the system’s advanced 256-bit AES encryption, users can benefit from wireless communication at any time with maximum security. The system operates in the license-free, future-proof 1.9 GHz frequency band, and no registration is required.

SpeechLine Digital Wireless is available as a handheld or Lavalier microphone or as a headset. All three sets include a mobile transmitter unit – a handheld or a bodypack system, a battery as well as a receiver station that can easily be integrated.

New system features for 2016

Sennheiser will be presenting the latest developments in its SpeechLine Digital Wireless range at InfoComm. A key feature on show is the new multi-room functionality, which allows simultaneous, interference-free use of multiple systems on the license-free 1.9GHz frequency. Users are able to adjust the transmission power to address different scales of installations in multi-room scenarios – addressing a common problem found in many venues, where several systems need to be used in close proximity.

A further enhancement to the range is the new Sennheiser Control Cockpit, which makes status monitoring and managing SpeechLine systems effortless, via a smartphone or tablet. Also joining the SpeechLine family for the first time, is support for Audinate’s Dante Network Protocol to enable use with audio-over-IP networks.

Visitors to the Sennheiser booth (C10908) at the Las Vegas Convention Center can learn more about SpeechLine Digital Wireless and experience its great new features through a product demonstration.